The Moto2 race director’s decision not to suspend the Phillip Island race in spite of Jorge caused indignation Navarro had fallen at high speed and Simone Corsi had hit him, causing the fracture of his left femur and the severing of a blood vessel in his leg. The Spaniard spent a long time in the gravel in the Siberia corner, dangerously less than five meters from the bikes that arrived for two laps, before the Pons team rider was taken away on a stretcher.

To the disbelief of Navarro and his wife Michelle Neukirchen were added rumors according to which the race director Mike Webb several requests for red flags arrived from the rescuers. The latter denied: “A red flag cannot be requested from the trackside, so these requests were absolutely not there. The only person who can order a red flag is the race director, usually in consultation or at the request of the chief medical officer, but it cannot be requested by the marshals, who can only give information to me or the chief medical officer. I confirm that we have not received any such messages from the medical commissioners with information involving the display of a red flag“Webb told a The-Raceevidently debasing his own role, because the input of the medical officer was certainly not needed to see how Navarro was seriously injured and, being stationary a short distance from the track, he risked his life.

“The medical director and I were in constant contact: the driver was conscious and seated and given the position, a corner where crashes are extremely rare, the double yellow flag decision was made“, Continued the race director. “The location of the incident took longer than expected, as the number of marshals positioned at that point is very low: this is a very rare accident. After this incident we will review the positioning of doctors and marshals to improve rescue times“. Navarro was operated on Sunday evening at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and was discharged on Tuesday. The driver is still furious with Webb, but he is not alone: ​​his compatriots Marc Marquez, Alex Rins and Aleix Espargaró have also asked for information on the incident.