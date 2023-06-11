Moto2 – Italian GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 35:38,328 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex +6.194 3 Jake Dixon Kalex +8.582 4 Aaron Canet Kalex +8.847 5 Celestine Vietti Kalex +9.534 6 Alonso López Darkwood +10,852 7 Filip Salac Kalex +13.994 8 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +16.171 9 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +18.008 10 Sergio García Kalex +18.021 11 Matthias Pasini Kalex +20.365 12 Joe Roberts Kalex +22.895 13 Dennis Foggia Kalex +23.143 14 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +23.851 15 Ai Ogura Kalex +24.307

Race report

While in Moto3 the Italian Grand Prix gave endless emotions from the first to the last lap, the race that saw Moto2 involved in Mugello was less rich, but not without thrills. The proof is in the victory of Pedro Acosta, authentic ruler on the Tuscan circuit in a weekend that therefore didn’t reward an Italian driver on the top step of the podium. However, the performance of Tony Arbolino, author of a great comeback that seemed unexpected after the outcome of yesterday’s qualifying, when the leader of the championship standings had finished only in tenth position. However, the Milanese did not lose heart, going back up to 2nd place and confirming his first place in the championship standings in front of his home crowd.

A comeback also favored by two particular episodes that occurred during the first lap. In a start that immediately saw Acosta take the lead in the standings ahead of Canet, yesterday’s poleman, Arbolino’s ascent was initially favored by fall of Aldeguer at San Donato, with the Spaniard’s bike hitting Binder and Alcoba. The second fact, the one that caused the most discussion during this tender, is attributable to contact occurred between Lopez and Loweswith the latter ending up in the gravel and angry with the Spanish rider, then penalized with a long lap penalty just when Arbolino was in third position and behind the Spaniard, who was subsequently penalized a second time for not having served the penalty correctly. As the race continued, Acosta gradually increased his advantage over the Italian rider, with the latter outdistanced Salac from lap 10 onwards, thanks to a problem at the front of the Czech’s Gresini. An unscheduled event that cost the number 12 not only the opportunity to finish on the podium, but also to finish in the Top-5, which another Italian entered as Celestine Vietti in fifth position. More compelling, however, the fight for third position between Canet and Dixon, resolved in favor of the British only on the last lap. With this success, Acosta takes his third victory of the season after those achieved in Portugal and Texas, shortening his delay in the championship standings on Arbolino, on the podium for the sixth time.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Tony Arbolino Kalex 119 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex 99 3 Alonso López Darkwood 71 4 Filip Salac Kalex 69 5 Aaron Canet Kalex 65 6 Jake Dixon Kalex 63 7 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 46 8 Sam Lowes Kalex 44 9 Celestine Vietti Kalex 39 10 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 34 11 Sergio García Kalex 29 12 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood 28 13 Albert Arenas Kalex 27 14 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 22 15 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 18 16 Barry Baltus Kalex 16 17 Joe Roberts Kalex 14 18 Darryn Binder Kalex 10 19 Ai Ogura Kalex 9 20 Dennis Foggia Kalex 7 21 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 6 22 Matthias Pasini Kalex 5 23 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 0 24 Jordi Torres Kalex 0 25 Borja Gomez Kalex 0 26 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 0 27 Marcos Ramirez Forward 0 28 Izan Guevara Kalex 0 29 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Forward 0 30 Senna Agius Kalex 0 31 Rory Skinner Kalex 0 32 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex 0 33 Taigahada Kalex 0 34 Kashma Daniel Kalex 0 35 David Sanchis Forward 0

Next appointment

With the first of the two GPs in Italy now decided, Moto2 has completed the first of three consecutive appointments that will be held between now and the end of June in Europe. In fact, next week the World Championship will go to the German circuit of Sachsenring for the German Grand Prixexpected from 16 to 28 June. On the following weekend, the last one before the summer break, the legendary Assen track will host the Dutch Grand Prix.