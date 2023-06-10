Moto2 / Italian GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Aaron Canet
|Kalex
|1:50,796
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+0.159
|3
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|+0.162
|4
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|+0.212
|5
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|+0.230
|6
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|+0.242
|7
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|+0.301
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Darkwood
|+0.333
|9
|Alonso López
|Darkwood
|+0.349
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+0.449
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|+0.529
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|+0.723
|13
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|+0.786
|14
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+0.900
|15
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|+0.941
|16
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|+0.952
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+1.028
|18
|Matthias Pasini
|Kalex
|+1.441
Pole ‘worrying’
Moto2 qualifying rather strange those that took place at Mugellohome of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. In fact, the Spaniard took pole position Aaron Canetwho set the absolute best time in less than ten minutes from the end of the tests 1:50,796. However, in the moments following the finish line, the Iberian lost control of his Kalex in curve 3with a fall from the not entirely clear dynamics but which forced the intervention of the doctors with the stretcher. The driver’s conditions, although they don’t seem serious, are not yet known at the moment, but the fact remains that no other opponent has managed to improve the performance of the number 40, with the latter thus conquering his first pole position of the season.
Q1 speaks American
Qualifying started, as usual, a few minutes from the end of the fight for pole position in Moto3, characterized by the excellent performance of Deniz Öncü but also by numerous penalties inflicted on various riders for irresponsible driving, with Stefano Nepa included in this list. In Moto2, on the other hand, the best time in the first session is set Joe Robertswhich by stopping the chronometer on1:51,438 keeps a great distance Ai Oguravery able to recover in the final to get the second place in front of Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. Unfortunately disappointing Q1 for the Italians, with Dennis Foggia unable to get past seventh position and Lorenzo Dalla Porta even remaining in fifteenth.
Q2: Canet on pole despite the crash
The first half of the session valid for the top 18 on the starting grid saw Canet lead the classification with a time of 1:50.796, but at the same time with the impossibility of improving his performance due to a crash in turn 3 just over five minutes from the checkered flag. An episode that also generated some concern for the health conditions of the Spaniard, who appeared to be in pain after the fall and was assisted by the doctors. Qualifying, which was not interrupted, then saw a second exposure of the yellow flag for another crash, this time less serious and which saw Ai Ogura as protagonist in turn 12.
A big one for Aron Canet at T3 💥
He’s still on provisional pole but it looks like his qualifying is over ⚠️#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/QJkAues5xF
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 10, 2023
The dynamics of the accident that occurred in Canet, now in the medical center of the racetrack for checks, were not entirely clear, but despite this no other driver managed to improve the time of the Iberian, with his compatriot Acosta who obtained the second position at 159 thousandths of a delay, and with Sam Lowes 3rd to complete the first row. Also in this case, the Italian pilots were not protagonists of brilliant performances. The proof is in the seventh tempo by Celestino Viettibut especially in the tenth of the championship leader Tony Arbolino.
