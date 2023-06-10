Moto2 / Italian GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Aaron Canet Kalex 1:50,796 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.159 3 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.162 4 Joe Roberts Kalex +0.212 5 Filip Salac Kalex +0.230 6 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.242 7 Celestine Vietti Kalex +0.301 8 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +0.333 9 Alonso López Darkwood +0.349 10 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.449 11 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.529 12 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +0.723 13 Darryn Binder Kalex +0.786 14 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.900 15 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.941 16 Sergio García Kalex +0.952 17 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +1.028 18 Matthias Pasini Kalex +1.441

Pole ‘worrying’

Moto2 qualifying rather strange those that took place at Mugellohome of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix. In fact, the Spaniard took pole position Aaron Canetwho set the absolute best time in less than ten minutes from the end of the tests 1:50,796. However, in the moments following the finish line, the Iberian lost control of his Kalex in curve 3with a fall from the not entirely clear dynamics but which forced the intervention of the doctors with the stretcher. The driver’s conditions, although they don’t seem serious, are not yet known at the moment, but the fact remains that no other opponent has managed to improve the performance of the number 40, with the latter thus conquering his first pole position of the season.

Q1 speaks American

Qualifying started, as usual, a few minutes from the end of the fight for pole position in Moto3, characterized by the excellent performance of Deniz Öncü but also by numerous penalties inflicted on various riders for irresponsible driving, with Stefano Nepa included in this list. In Moto2, on the other hand, the best time in the first session is set Joe Robertswhich by stopping the chronometer on1:51,438 keeps a great distance Ai Oguravery able to recover in the final to get the second place in front of Jeremy Alcoba and Darryn Binder. Unfortunately disappointing Q1 for the Italians, with Dennis Foggia unable to get past seventh position and Lorenzo Dalla Porta even remaining in fifteenth.

Q2: Canet on pole despite the crash

The first half of the session valid for the top 18 on the starting grid saw Canet lead the classification with a time of 1:50.796, but at the same time with the impossibility of improving his performance due to a crash in turn 3 just over five minutes from the checkered flag. An episode that also generated some concern for the health conditions of the Spaniard, who appeared to be in pain after the fall and was assisted by the doctors. Qualifying, which was not interrupted, then saw a second exposure of the yellow flag for another crash, this time less serious and which saw Ai Ogura as protagonist in turn 12.

A big one for Aron Canet at T3 💥 He’s still on provisional pole but it looks like his qualifying is over ⚠️#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/QJkAues5xF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 10, 2023

The dynamics of the accident that occurred in Canet, now in the medical center of the racetrack for checks, were not entirely clear, but despite this no other driver managed to improve the time of the Iberian, with his compatriot Acosta who obtained the second position at 159 thousandths of a delay, and with Sam Lowes 3rd to complete the first row. Also in this case, the Italian pilots were not protagonists of brilliant performances. The proof is in the seventh tempo by Celestino Viettibut especially in the tenth of the championship leader Tony Arbolino.