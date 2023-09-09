Moto2 / San Marino GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Celestino Vietti Kalex 1:36.201 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.080 3 Manuel Gonzalez Boscoscuro +0.220 4 Aron Canet Boscoscuro +0.223 5 Mattia Pasini Boscoscuro +0.283 6 Alonso Lopez Kalex +0.286 7 Joe Roberts Kalex +0.333 8 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.340 9 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.358 10 Filip Salac Kalex +0.438 11 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.448 12 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +0.521 13 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.615 14 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.688 15 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +0.718 16 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +1,066 17 Barry Baltus Kalex +1.014 18 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +1,044

Vietti sends Misano into raptures

After the conquest of the MotoE title by Mattia Casadei, on the Misano Adriatico circuit the public was able to rejoice for another success of an Italian rider, this time limited to the conquest of the pole position of the Moto2 round: Celestino Vietti. The blue of Fantic Racing actually managed to prevail over the leader of the standings Pedro Acosta for a few thousandthsboosting the morale of the Italian fans after another unconvincing performance from Tony Arbolino.

Q1: Arbolino’s illusion

The driver from Garbagnate Milanese, however, managed to pass the obstacle of Q1, finishing in second positionnot finishing as leader by just one thousandth of a second Bendneyder. The two drivers therefore gained access to Q2 together Manuel Gonzalez and Van der Goorberghwith Guevara excluded from the fight for pole position due to his 5th place.

Q2: Vietti unstoppable

In this way, it ‘Shark’ he was thus able to get back into the running for pole position, which will turn into another illusion after a championship phase unfortunately full of disappointing results. The same did not apply to Celestino Vietti, who managed to contain Pedro Acosta’s attacks by himself 80 thousandths of a second, thus getting his second start at the pole. What also made the performance of the Piedmontese even more singular was the penalty suffered by the Race Direction for not having respected the track limits, with the cancellation of the fastest lap. Not to be missed is tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 12.15pm and live on both Sky Sport MotoGP and, free-to-air, on TV8.