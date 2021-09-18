MV Agusta Forward Racing unveils its first card for 2022 and it is the Spanish rider Marcos Fernandez Ramirez, who will climb aboard the MV Agusta F2 from next season.

Born in 1997, the young Andalusian standard bearer began his career in 2008 by winning the Mini GP Championship of Andalusia and continuing the escalation of positive results over the seasons, up to the RedBull MotoGP Rookies Cup Championship in 2012 where he finished fifth in final ranking. In 2015 Ramirez arrived in the SuperSport championship, and then moved on to the Moto3 World Championship in 2017, where in 2019 he closed the season in third place. The leap into Moto2 comes in 2020, where he obtained a sixth placement at the Aragon Grand Prix as his best result.

“It is a pleasure to have made this agreement with Marcos for next season; he is a good guy and we hope that together we can work hard to take away a lot of satisfaction over the next championship. The motivation and the desire for results are high and we as a team will always continue to give our best to be able to achieve together the ambitious goals we have set ourselves. A big good luck therefore to Marcos and for now I wish him to be able to finish this season in the best possible way, ready to start a new adventure with us starting from November ”. These are the words of Team Owner Giovanni Cuzari when signing the contract.

Marcos Ramirez, in turn, comments: “I am very happy to join MV Augusta Forward Racing in what will be my third season in the Moto2 class. I will have the same desire and determination as if it were the first day in the category and also the same goals. I was very impressed by the team’s ambition and desire to reach the top of the standings. I still have some races to do with my current team and I will continue to give 120% at all times to finish in the best possible way ”.