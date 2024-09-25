Italtrans does not go to Mandalika

The Italtrans team will not take part in the Moto2 Indonesia Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend at the Mandalika Circuit. Diogo Moreira, who had already missed the Misano race due to appendicitis, underwent surgery in Barcelona, ​​supervised by Dr. Angel Charte, and will have to rest completely for a few days.

Dennis Foggia had to have a wisdom tooth extracted and was discharged with stitches and drainage, so he cannot fly or ride a motorbike. Both, barring complications, should be present at Motegi.

The words of Foggia

“I am very sorry, but unfortunately I had to undergo surgery due to an abscess in the area of ​​the upper left third molar. (wisdom tooth). The surgery went well, but the doctors had to make an incision to drain the abscess and remove the tooth. The stitches and drain need to be removed in the next few days and the doctors have not given me the okay to leave for Indonesia, but However, they assured me that for Motegi – barring complications – I will be back on track. I’m really sorry for all the guys on the team“, these are the words of Foggia.

Moreira’s words

“I am very sorry not to be able to participate in the Indonesian GP“, added Moreira. “However, I want to thank Dr. Charte and his team for the attention they gave me at all times. Luckily the operation went well and I’m already thinking about recovery.. We have to see how everything will evolve in the next few hours, but my goal is to reach the Japanese GP if the doctors allow me. Thanks also to all the staff of my team for their support, I hope to reach them very soon”.