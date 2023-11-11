Moto2 / Malaysian GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 2:05.288 2 Celestino Vietti Kalex +0.502 3 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.527 4 Aron Canet Kalex +0.562 5 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +0.600 6 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.606 7 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.642 8 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.641 9 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.872 10 Joe Roberts Kalex +0.882 11 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.937 12 Sergio Garcia Kalex +1,060 13 Ai Ogura Kalex +1,222 14 Barry Baltus Kalex +1,282 15 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +1,353 16 Albert Arenas Kalex +1,363 17 Taiga Haga Kalex +2.003 18 Filip Salac Kalex +11,908

Aldeguer again

Fourth pole position of the season for Fermin Aldeguerwhich with the best time obtained in the qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix conquers above all his own third consecutive start at the post, highlighting his great state of form. There are 5 tenths of an advantage that separate him from Celestino Vietti, protagonist of an excellent second position but at the same time crashing a few minutes before the end of the session. Manuel Gonzalez completes the front row, while Pedro Acosta will start from sixth positionbut still ahead of his direct rival for the title race Tony Arbolinowith the two separated by just 18 thousandths.

Q1: Arbolino goes through

No surprises during the first session, which included its own among the participants Tony Arbolino. The ‘Shark’who will give his all to try to keep his hopes for the title alive in the complex comeback over Acosta, has in fact set the best time of the race in 2:05.724entering Q2 together with Arenas (three tenths late), Hada and Roberts. Nothing to do for Dennis Foggia, 5th and ahead of a duo made up of Van der Goorbergh and Alcoba, both of whom crashed just over 5 minutes from the checkered flag.

Q2: Acosta vs Arbolino. Minimum gaps

The last session did not start positively for Salac, who also suffered a fall, but above all for Acosta, only tenth in the first stint. Very positive, however, was the performance of Fermin Aldeguer, who even before the last time attack stopped the clock on 2:05.288. A time that guarantees him the fourth pole position of the season, as well as the third in a row. In the final two minutes they fall Celestino Vietti and Aron Canet, both at two different times but at the same turn 4, with the Spaniard currently under investigation for having fallen under the yellow flag regime and shortly after the Piedmontese (probable a penalty with a long lap to be served tomorrow). The flag is removed at the last minute, allowing several drivers to complete their final lap. While Gonzalez closes the front row, also half a second behind Aldeguer and behind Vietti, Acosta moves up to sixth position, just ahead of Arbolino for 18 thousandths. The Spaniard thus completes the mission of finishing ahead of #14, with tomorrow’s race which could prove decisive for the awarding of the title. Live appointment tomorrow at 06:15 Italian on Sky Sports MotoGP or on a delayed basis at 12.30pm TV8.