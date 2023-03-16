Moto2, Acosta leads the Jerez tests

Pedro Acosta stops the clock first of all even in the second day of private testing of Moto2, which has just ended in Jerez de la Frontera. The Spanish rider of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team, just like yesterday, obtained the best performance, lapping in 1:41.309 and preceding Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40) by +0.266s. The Elf Marc VDS Racing duo made up of Tony Arbolino and Sam Lowes also finished in the top five, finishing behind Alonso Lopez.

Moto2, Jerez test: the times

Scheduled appointments

Having archived the private tests, Moto2 is now preparing to take to the track for the official tests, scheduled as for the top class on the Portimão circuit. The engines will start from 17 to 19 March. Moto3 will also be on the Algarve track. On all three days the two minor classes will alternate on the track according to this scheme:

Moto3, session 1: 11-12.10

Moto2, session 1: 12.20-1.30pm

Moto3, session 2: 1.40pm-2.50pm

Moto2, session 2: 15-16.10

Moto3, session 3: 16.20-17.35

Moto2, session 3: 5.45pm-7pm