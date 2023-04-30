Moto2 – Spanish GP: order of arrival (first 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|35:45.107
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+2.841
|3
|Alonso López
|Darkwood
|+9.618
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+10.163
|5
|Aaron Canet
|Kalex
|+11.056
|6
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|+11.923
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+12.586
|8
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|+14.948
|9
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|+16.470
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Darkwood
|+18,550
|11
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|+22.134
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|+22.817
|13
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|+23.080
|14
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|+25.110
|15
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|+26.709
The summary of the race
Completely different races and emotions in the two cadet categories of the MotoGP in Spanish Grand Prix: while in Moto3 there was a long and exciting fight for victory, which was decided only at the exit of the last corner of the last lap, in Moto2 the noble area of the standings remained more stable and almost intact for the entire duration of the ‘event, with Sam Lowes still in the role of the dominator. The British rider from the Elf Marc VDS team, after having annihilated the competition in qualifying, also repeated himself in the race, battling with Pedro Acosta only in the opening bars. Immediately after the start, the Spaniard managed to momentarily gain the lead, only to lose it the next lap in favor of the British. From then on, Lowes defended his lead right up to the checkered flag, with Acosta second and Alonso Lopez thirdcompleting an almost all-Spanish podium.
More exciting, however, the battle for fourth position between Ai Ogura and Tony Arbolino. The Japanese, initially in command in this duel, however lost control of the bike at the beginning of lap 13, precisely following an overtaking carried out successfully by the rider from Garbagnate Milanese entering turn 1. With this result, Arbolino still retains the leadership of the world standings, tied on points with Acosta. For Lowes, on the other hand, it is the first victory since the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP. Disappointment for Celestine Viettiprotagonist of a crash in the first half of the race.
League standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|74
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|74
|3
|Aaron Canet
|Kalex
|52
|4
|Alonso López
|Darkwood
|45
|5
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|43
|6
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|40
|7
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|36
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|29
|9
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|27
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|26
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Darkwood
|20
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|19
|13
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|17
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|16
|15
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|15
|16
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|10
|17
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|7
|18
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|6
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|2
|20
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|1
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|1
|22
|Jordi Torres
|Kalex
|0
|23
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|0
|24
|Borja Gomez
|Kalex
|0
|25
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|Kalex
|0
|26
|Rory Skinner
|Kalex
|0
|27
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|0
|28
|Marcos Ramirez
|Forward
|0
|29
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|Kalex
|0
|30
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|0
|31
|Senna Agius
|Kalex
|0
|32
|David Sanchis
|Forward
|0
Next appointment
Shortly before the Andalusian Jerez de la Frontera weekend got underway, Dorna officially canceled the Kazakhstan Grand Prix from this year’s calendar, which should have been held at the Sokol circuit on 9 July. The cancellation will extend the summer break of the world championship, while for the next appointment there will be no problems of any kind: between the 12 and 14 May the World Championship will in fact arrive in Franceon the circuit of Le Mansfor the fifth round of the season.
