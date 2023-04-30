Moto2 – Spanish GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Sam Lowes Kalex 35:45.107 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +2.841 3 Alonso López Darkwood +9.618 4 Tony Arbolino Kalex +10.163 5 Aaron Canet Kalex +11.056 6 Jake Dixon Kalex +11.923 7 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +12.586 8 Albert Arenas Kalex +14.948 9 Filip Salac Kalex +16.470 10 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +18,550 11 Sergio García Kalex +22.134 12 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +22.817 13 Barry Baltus Kalex +23.080 14 Joe Roberts Kalex +25.110 15 Lukas Tulovic Kalex +26.709

The summary of the race

Completely different races and emotions in the two cadet categories of the MotoGP in Spanish Grand Prix: while in Moto3 there was a long and exciting fight for victory, which was decided only at the exit of the last corner of the last lap, in Moto2 the noble area of ​​the standings remained more stable and almost intact for the entire duration of the ‘event, with Sam Lowes still in the role of the dominator. The British rider from the Elf Marc VDS team, after having annihilated the competition in qualifying, also repeated himself in the race, battling with Pedro Acosta only in the opening bars. Immediately after the start, the Spaniard managed to momentarily gain the lead, only to lose it the next lap in favor of the British. From then on, Lowes defended his lead right up to the checkered flag, with Acosta second and Alonso Lopez thirdcompleting an almost all-Spanish podium.

More exciting, however, the battle for fourth position between Ai Ogura and Tony Arbolino. The Japanese, initially in command in this duel, however lost control of the bike at the beginning of lap 13, precisely following an overtaking carried out successfully by the rider from Garbagnate Milanese entering turn 1. With this result, Arbolino still retains the leadership of the world standings, tied on points with Acosta. For Lowes, on the other hand, it is the first victory since the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP. Disappointment for Celestine Viettiprotagonist of a crash in the first half of the race.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 74 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex 74 3 Aaron Canet Kalex 52 4 Alonso López Darkwood 45 5 Sam Lowes Kalex 43 6 Filip Salac Kalex 40 7 Jake Dixon Kalex 36 8 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 29 9 Albert Arenas Kalex 27 10 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 26 11 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood 20 12 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 19 13 Sergio García Kalex 17 14 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 16 15 Celestine Vietti Kalex 15 16 Darryn Binder Kalex 10 17 Barry Baltus Kalex 7 18 Joe Roberts Kalex 6 19 Dennis Foggia Kalex 2 20 Ai Ogura Kalex 1 21 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 1 22 Jordi Torres Kalex 0 23 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 0 24 Borja Gomez Kalex 0 25 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 0 26 Rory Skinner Kalex 0 27 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 0 28 Marcos Ramirez Forward 0 29 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex 0 30 Izan Guevara Kalex 0 31 Senna Agius Kalex 0 32 David Sanchis Forward 0

Next appointment

Shortly before the Andalusian Jerez de la Frontera weekend got underway, Dorna officially canceled the Kazakhstan Grand Prix from this year’s calendar, which should have been held at the Sokol circuit on 9 July. The cancellation will extend the summer break of the world championship, while for the next appointment there will be no problems of any kind: between the 12 and 14 May the World Championship will in fact arrive in Franceon the circuit of Le Mansfor the fifth round of the season.