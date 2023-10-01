Moto2 – Japanese GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|35:19.273
|2
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+1,353
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+3,080
|4
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|+5,065
|5
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|+10,492
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Boscoscuro
|+12,961
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+14.352
|8
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|+16,360
|9
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|+17,692
|10
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|+19.405
|11
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+20,661
|12
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|+20,809
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|+21.303
|14
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|+21,477
|15
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|+24.032
Race report
Pole position, victory and fastest lap, with an associated track record also in the race: an absolutely perfect weekend for Somkiat Chantra, who with the victory in the Japanese Grand Prix returns to the top step of the podium for the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix. ‘Indonesia 2022, where he achieved the first success of his career. There is celebration for him as well as for Honda with Team Asia, which thanks to the 2nd place of Ai Ogura celebrates a double at home ahead of Pedro Acosta. A podium that allows the Spaniard to strengthen his leadership in the world championship, thanks to Arbolino’s 11th place, which confirms the difficulties of the last GPs. A flawless weekend for Chantra, always in the lead at Motegi from start to checkered flag, unlike his teammate, who slipped from second place to 4th after a bad start. Acosta’s performance was even more negative, with the world championship leader even relegated to seventh place after starting from fourth position. However, during the first five laps, the ranking is also revolutionized due to the double long lap of Lopez, penalized after the accident that occurred with Lowes in India: while Chantra pulls ahead of his rivals, Ogura climbs back into second position ahead of Acosta, with Dixon 4th and Lowes 5th. For the latter, however, the disappointment of the crash that occurred in the last ten laps took over, with Salac thus completing the top-5 of the Japanese GP. From that moment, in fact, there will be no other overtaking in the noblest area of the ranking, unlike the rear, with Arbolino taking advantage of the falls of Lowes himself, Garcia and Nozane, as well as Roberts’ long move, to climb back to ninth place. However, the rider from Garbagnate Milanese will also be the protagonist of a long run in the last five laps, which will force him to finish in 11th place, thus confirming the difficulties suffered in the last GPs. For this reason, #14 now suffers a delay in the standings of .. points over Acosta, while maintaining second place in the world standings over Dixon, now .. lengths distant.
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|252
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|202
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|159
|4
|Aron Canet
|Kalex
|124
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|Boscoscuro
|119
|6
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|114
|7
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|108
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|Kalex
|106
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Boscoscuro
|104
|10
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|95
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro
|88
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|Kalex
|76
|13
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|74
|14
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|61
|15
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|60
|16
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|48
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|33
|18
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|28
|19
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|22
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|20
|21
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|18
|22
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|17
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|12
|24
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|11
|25
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|8
|26
|Sean Kelly
|Forward
|1
Next appointment
After two consecutive weekends spent in India and Japan, the MotoGP now offers itself one two week breakwhile still remaining in Asian territory. From 13 to 15 Octoberin fact, the series will land in Indonesiaon the circuit of Mandalika, for the fifteenth round of the world championship. The last edition, after the two held in the second half of the 90s. took place last season, and the winner was Somkiat Chantra.
