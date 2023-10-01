Moto2 – Japanese GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 35:19.273 2 Ai Ogura Kalex +1,353 3 Pedro Acosta Kalex +3,080 4 Jake Dixon Kalex +5,065 5 Filip Salac Kalex +10,492 6 Manuel Gonzalez Boscoscuro +12,961 7 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +14.352 8 Aron Canet Kalex +16,360 9 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +17,692 10 Darryn Binder Kalex +19.405 11 Tony Arbolino Kalex +20,661 12 Joe Roberts Kalex +20,809 13 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro +21.303 14 Izan Guevara Kalex +21,477 15 Barry Baltus Kalex +24.032

Race report

Pole position, victory and fastest lap, with an associated track record also in the race: an absolutely perfect weekend for Somkiat Chantra, who with the victory in the Japanese Grand Prix returns to the top step of the podium for the first time since the Japanese Grand Prix. ‘Indonesia 2022, where he achieved the first success of his career. There is celebration for him as well as for Honda with Team Asia, which thanks to the 2nd place of Ai Ogura celebrates a double at home ahead of Pedro Acosta. A podium that allows the Spaniard to strengthen his leadership in the world championship, thanks to Arbolino’s 11th place, which confirms the difficulties of the last GPs. A flawless weekend for Chantra, always in the lead at Motegi from start to checkered flag, unlike his teammate, who slipped from second place to 4th after a bad start. Acosta’s performance was even more negative, with the world championship leader even relegated to seventh place after starting from fourth position. However, during the first five laps, the ranking is also revolutionized due to the double long lap of Lopez, penalized after the accident that occurred with Lowes in India: while Chantra pulls ahead of his rivals, Ogura climbs back into second position ahead of Acosta, with Dixon 4th and Lowes 5th. For the latter, however, the disappointment of the crash that occurred in the last ten laps took over, with Salac thus completing the top-5 of the Japanese GP. From that moment, in fact, there will be no other overtaking in the noblest area of ​​the ranking, unlike the rear, with Arbolino taking advantage of the falls of Lowes himself, Garcia and Nozane, as well as Roberts’ long move, to climb back to ninth place. However, the rider from Garbagnate Milanese will also be the protagonist of a long run in the last five laps, which will force him to finish in 11th place, thus confirming the difficulties suffered in the last GPs. For this reason, #14 now suffers a delay in the standings of .. points over Acosta, while maintaining second place in the world standings over Dixon, now .. lengths distant.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 252 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex 202 3 Jake Dixon Kalex 159 4 Aron Canet Kalex 124 5 Alonso Lopez Boscoscuro 119 6 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 114 7 Filip Salac Kalex 108 8 Celestino Vietti Kalex 106 9 Manuel Gonzalez Boscoscuro 104 10 Ai Ogura Kalex 95 11 Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro 88 12 Sergio Garcia Kalex 76 13 Sam Lowes Kalex 74 14 Albert Arenas Kalex 61 15 Joe Roberts Kalex 60 16 Barry Baltus Kalex 48 17 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 33 18 Darryn Binder Kalex 28 19 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 22 20 Marcos Ramirez Kalex 20 21 Dennis Foggia Kalex 18 22 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 17 23 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 12 24 Mattia Pasini Kalex 11 25 Izan Guevara Kalex 8 26 Sean Kelly Forward 1

Next appointment

After two consecutive weekends spent in India and Japan, the MotoGP now offers itself one two week breakwhile still remaining in Asian territory. From 13 to 15 Octoberin fact, the series will land in Indonesiaon the circuit of Mandalika, for the fifteenth round of the world championship. The last edition, after the two held in the second half of the 90s. took place last season, and the winner was Somkiat Chantra.