The challenge on Sunday afternoon in Misano to send all the material to Indonesia in less than four days was as colossal as it was millimetric. All the teams worked with precision to assemble the crates and load the trucks at the scheduled time. Among those teams that were struggling to meet the established schedules was Italtrans, the team that Diogo Moreira and Dennis Foggia race for in Moto2.

The material arrived in Mandalika on schedule and on Wednesday the team set up the box, taking the bikes out of the crates and leaving everything ready to wait for the riders to arrive. But the situation worsened on Monday, when Moreira woke up in the middle of the night with a huge pain in his side. The following morning, in Barcelona, ​​he underwent appendicitis surgery without any further problems. However, doctors have forbidden him to fly this week while he recovers from the surgery.

Diogo Moreira, Italtrans Racing Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

If things could go badly, they went even worse. On Monday afternoon, Dennis Foggia was scheduled to visit the dentist in Rome. The pilot had pain in his wisdom tooth and decided to put himself in the hands of his trusted dentist, who, faced with the pilot’s situation, decided to extract the molars that were causing him pain. However, one of the wisdom teeth (the lower one) was difficult to extract and caused unexpected problems that prolonged the operation. As a result, the dentist prohibited Foggia from traveling to Indonesia.

The team managed by Roberto Brivio (team manager) and Livio Suppo (consultant) tried to find a replacement quickly and the name of Bo Bendsneyder came up. The Dutch rider was fired just a week ago by the Preicanos team. However, everyone got a surprise: despite being fired unexpectedly, Bendsneyder still has a contract in force and cannot race with another team, at least for the time being.

So, Italtrans has decided to be patient and wait. As it explained to Motorsport.com, it hopes to have both, or at least one of them, back for next week’s race in Japan. If one of them returns, they are looking for a replacement who can travel if necessary.