Moto2 / Indian GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jake Dixon Kalex 2:01.924 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.032 3 Sergio Garcia Kalex +0.268 4 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +0.347 5 Darryn Binder Kalex +0.678 6 Alonso Lopez Kalex +0.940 7 Tony Arbolino Kalex +1,034 8 Joe Roberts Kalex +1,338 9 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +1,446 10 Celestino Vietti Kalex +1,450 11 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +1,522 12 Sam Lowes Kalex +1,612 13 Barry Baltus Kalex +1,782 14 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +2,284 15 Ai Ogura Kalex +2,827 16 Manuel Gonzalez Boscoscuro +2,947 17 Filip Salac Kalex +3,199 18 Dennis Foggia Kalex +3,428

Dixon returns to pole, disappoints Arbolino

For the first time since the Catalan Grand Prix, the starting grid welcomes everyone in front Jake Dixon. Thanks to the time of 2:01.924the Englishman from the Aspar team won his second pole position of the season, taking first place from Pedro Acosta, which will start from second place for a few thousandths of a second. The performance of another Spaniard like him was very positive Sergio Garciawho with his 3rd place secured the start from front row for the first time in Moto2. Still little satisfaction, however Tony Arbolinowhich sees Acosta further and further away due to the 7th place.

Q1: Van der Goorbergh surprise

After a long delay due to the rain that hit the Buddh International Circuit during Moto3 qualifying, the cadet category of the premier class only took to the track at 11:35 Italianbut with surprise results at the end of Q1: despite a crash, Zonta van der Goorbergh has in fact established the best time of the session in front of Sergio Garciawith the two drivers having snatched their ticket to Q2 together with Barry Baltus (he also fell as well as his teammate) e Darryn Binder.

Q2: two-man battle between Dixon and Acosta

On a track that became increasingly drier as the minutes passed, pole position was effectively decided in the final seconds. Until the final minute, Acosta seemed to have all it takes to place himself in front of everyone, keeping his pursuers at a distance. However, on the occasion of the last timed attempt, the championship leader made a mistake when braking, thus offering Dixon a great opportunity to attack first place. The Englishman was able to seize the opportunity, jumping into solo pole position 38 thousandths of a second. Garcia’s performance was also very positive, 3rd but hindered by Chantra just as his partials in the first two sectors seemed to guarantee him an even higher grid placement. However, a positive result for the Spaniard, who finished ahead of a fully fit Van der Goorbergh. Tony Arbolino was still not very brilliant in qualifying, only 7th and called upon to make a comeback in tomorrow’s race so as not to lose hopes of catching up with Acosta in the general classification. The appointment with the race is for tomorrow morning, at 10.15am Italianwith live coverage of the event on Sky Sports MotoGP which, clearly, on TV8.