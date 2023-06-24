Moto2 / Dutch GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alonso López Darkwood 1:36,247 2 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.009 3 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.054 4 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +0.234 5 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.281 6 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.313 7 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.317 8 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.356 9 Celestine Vietti Kalex +0.416 10 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.491 11 Aaron Canet Kalex +0.516 12 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.580 13 Filip Salac Kalex +0.603 14 Joe Roberts Kalex +0.798 15 Darryn Binder Kalex +0.886 16 Barry Baltus Kalex +0.889 17 Sergio García Kalex +1.265 18 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +1.444

Lopez redeems himself

After a first part of Q2 in which he hadn’t convinced anyone, Alonso López conquered the pole position of the Dutch Grand Prix right in the last lap available. In a session hampered by the display of yellow flags, both at the end of Q1 and in Q2, the Boscoscuro driver managed to make the best use of the new tire by stopping the clock on the1:36,247passing in one fell swoop from twelfth position to first and overtaking Jake Dixon by only 9 thousandths second. A disappointing performance, however, for the Italians, even more so for world championship leader Tony Arbolino.

Q1: The ‘infinite’ yellow flag

The first qualifying session sees Barry Baltus as the main protagonist, standings leader for most of Q1 with the time of 1:36,860 and in front of Jeremy Alcoba. In this way, together with them, they also access the second round Celestine Viettiin third position, e Sergio García. The Spaniard, after having taken the fourth position excluding Tulovic (expelled from the Top-4 also due to the cancellation of the lap by the Race Direction) however crashes entering turn 1 at about two minutes from the end. Immediate exposure of yellow flag, which however remains until the end of the stage, thanks to the presence of the driver in the escape route trying to get back on track. In doing so, the presence of the yellow flag in the first sector did not allow all the other riders to be able to improve their performance, with a decision that will certainly cause discussion.

Q2: Lopez flies at the last attempt, Arbolino hurts

A similar case also occurred in Q2, decisive for the assignment of pole position: four minutes from the checkered flag, in turn 4, he crashed first Celestine Viettiwith Canet who then commits a mistake very similar to that of Garcia in turn 1. In both cases the yellow flag is displayed again, which does not allow most of the riders on the track to complete their fast lap regularly. Who manages to ‘dribble’ this obstacle is though Alonso López, up to that point even outside the Top-10. The Spaniard, back on track with a set of new tyresmanages to take full advantage of this advantage, conquering the first pole position of the season ahead of Dixonwhich until then seemed to be the best candidate to start from the first box of the grid, e Ogur. Vietti, on the contrary, relegated to ninth position, but still ahead of Tony Arbolino, tenth at the end of a colorless qualifying for the championship leader. Results, these, which are the forerunner to the appointment with tomorrow’s race, scheduled at 12:15 and live both on Sky Sports MotoGP what up TV8in the latter case in the clear.