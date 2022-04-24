MOTO2 | PORTUGAL

Burrada de Canet in the form of pole and fiasco of Acosta

knock on the table Arón Canet, just when he needed it most, after crashing going first in Austin. First pole of the year for the Spanish driver, with authority, putting more than three tenths to Beaubier. It will be a crucial race for the championship, as the leader, Vietti, will start from the thirteenth place. Augusto Fernández will start from fifth position.