It seemed the day of Pedro Acosta had arrived, with the reigning Moto3 world champion, who after the first pole position had immediately set a frenzied pace in the first laps of the Moto2 of the French GP. Only his teammate in the KTM Ajo team, Augusto Fernandez, had been able to resist Acosta’s initial forcing, with the two making the break after just one lap, accumulating important seconds over the rest of the group. On the other hand, with 15 laps to go, while he was trying to give another pull to detach his teammate definitively, in the long right-hand bend downhill after the Dunlop bridge, Acosta gently lost the front, unable to recover, finishing his own prematurely. race in the sand of the escape route. So for Fernandez, who had obtained his last victory in 2019, in the end it was just a matter of managing, in a race that saw the Spaniard finish with an advantage of 3 “7 over Aron Canet and 4” 6 over Somkiat Chantra, who just overtook Cameron Baubier on the last lap, with Ai Ogura finishing 5th.