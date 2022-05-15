The outgoing Moto3 champion seemed to be heading towards his first success, but with 15 laps from the end he fell, leaving the victory to his teammate in the KTM Ajo team. On the podium Canet and Chantra, Vietti closes 8th in comeback and remains the leader
It seemed the day of Pedro Acosta had arrived, with the reigning Moto3 world champion, who after the first pole position had immediately set a frenzied pace in the first laps of the Moto2 of the French GP. Only his teammate in the KTM Ajo team, Augusto Fernandez, had been able to resist Acosta’s initial forcing, with the two making the break after just one lap, accumulating important seconds over the rest of the group. On the other hand, with 15 laps to go, while he was trying to give another pull to detach his teammate definitively, in the long right-hand bend downhill after the Dunlop bridge, Acosta gently lost the front, unable to recover, finishing his own prematurely. race in the sand of the escape route. So for Fernandez, who had obtained his last victory in 2019, in the end it was just a matter of managing, in a race that saw the Spaniard finish with an advantage of 3 “7 over Aron Canet and 4” 6 over Somkiat Chantra, who just overtook Cameron Baubier on the last lap, with Ai Ogura finishing 5th.
vietti good 8th comeback
Out of the games at the start of the race Tony Arbolino, who fell alone at the same time as Fermin Aldeguer, the best Italian was Celestino Vietti, who saved a very complicated weekend with an excellent 8th place, considered as halfway through the race the Turin of the VR46 team was even outside the points area. A good race also for Stefano Manzi, who ran here to replace Kemit Kubo, finishing 10th, with Lorenzo Dalla Porta 12th. Immediately out of the points Simone Corsi, 16th, 18th Alessandro Zaccone.
in the world
In the world championship standings, Vietti remains in the lead with 102 points, against Ogura’s 92 and Canet’s 89, while Arbolino remains stationary at 70.
