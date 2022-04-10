It all happened in the fourth race of the Moto2 season, on the Austin track. The ups and downs of the long Texan track were fatal for many, with repeated falls that hit, one after another, all the big names in the general classification. To remain standing and to win, with merit and with a huge advantage (over four seconds) over the runner-up was Tony Arbolino. The centaur of the Marc VDS team thus gave Italy their third class success in four races after Vietti’s triumphs in Qatar and Argentina. Second place under the checkered flag for Ai Ogurathe only one among the top four of the world championship standings on the eve of this race to have reached the finish line, while the British rider was third Jake Dixon. The driver of the Aspar team seemed to be Arbolino’s only real rival, before an error relegated him to the back of the Japanese.

The entire race, as mentioned, was characterized by a rain of errors that upset the development of the race. The first to lay down were, in turn 12, five drivers including the big names Rodrigo, Lowes, Aldeguer and Chantra. Responsible for the accident was the Thai, who will probably have to serve a penalty in the next round of Portimao. The strike provoked by the winner of the Mandalika race, however, only opened the twists and turns of the American Sunday. Shortly after, in fact, he also flew to the ground Pedro Acostawho lost control of the bike in turn-5 and also took a big risk by staying dangerously on the line.

For the impact on the general classification, however, the heaviest knockouts were those of Vietti, World Cup leader, e Canet, second before this race and now third, overtaken also by Arbolino. The Spaniard, in particular, was in command with over 1.8 seconds of gap on Arbolino at the moment of the error, which occurred in turns 7 to 11 laps from the end. Had he taken home first place, Canet would have jumped to the top of the world championship standings. The joy, on the other hand, is all for the rider from Garbagnate Milanese, with his first career success in Moto2. Local idol Beaubier also fell among the riders, who crashed five corners from the finish while he was fourth.