Moto2 / French GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Sam Lowes Kalex 1:35,791 2 Alonso López Darkwood +0.245 3 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.262 4 Filip Salac Kalex +0.344 5 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.378 6 Celestine Vietti Kalex +0.387 7 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.389 8 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.434 9 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.563 10 Barry Baltus Kalex +0.646 11 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +0.683 12 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.746 13 Aaron Canet Kalex +0.895 14 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +0.935 15 Lukas Tulovic Kalex +1.003 16 Ai Ogura Kalex +1.207 17 Joe Roberts Kalex +1.214 18 Sergio García Kalex +1.269

Lowes, record pole

The qualifications of French Grand Prix ended up with the best possible result for Sam Lowes, back in pole position after the best time also signed in the last round of Jerez de la Frontera. On the Le Mans circuit, the Briton also managed not only to get the pole start, but also to establish the new track record in 1:35.791dominating the session ahead of Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolinowhich completes the front row not without some unfortunate episode.

Q1

For most of the session the first position was occupied by Lukas Tulovicat least until the last lap available to Fermin Aldeguerwho later became the new and definitive leader of Q1 in 1:36,454. A time however not too far from that established by the German pilot, as well as from that signed by Bo Bendsneryderrespectively delayed by 85 and 94 thousandths of a second. Finally, the Belgian passes into Q2 Barry Baltuswhile qualifying for the French Grand Prix does not smile on Dennis Foggia and Lorenzo Dalla Porta, in ninth and eleventh position.

Q2

To console the Tricolor however, Tony Arbolino thought about it, but not without a touch of regret. Eight minutes from the end of qualifying, the driver from Garbagnate Milanese was in fact recording record sectors valid for the potential conquest of pole, with the objective however compromised by the fall of Bendsneyder and with the subsequent exposure of the yellow flags. In the next lap, however, the world leader then managed to record the best time, but was immediately beaten by Sam Lowes, who even set the new lap record in 1:35.791. In the final stages of qualifying, Arbolino then lost second position to Alonso Lópezwithout being able to get close to the Spaniard: a few seconds from the checkered flag, in fact, the Race Direction has stopped the test following the fall of Aaron Canetwith the ranking thus remaining intact.

WOW and HOW 🤯 How did Celestino Vietti manage to stay on board? 😮#FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/kSThYyagvb — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 13, 2023

Alone 6th Celestino Viettialso protagonist of a miraculous save in Turn 3, while Acosta, who shares the championship leadership with Arbolino, finished right behind Vietti. With these results, Moto2 thus begins the countdown for tomorrow’s awaited race, scheduled at 12:15 and live on Sky Sports MotoGP. The test will also be broadcast unencrypted and deferred on TV8, starting at 3.30pm