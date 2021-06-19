The world leader is confirmed as the fastest also in the third session: he precedes his teammate Raul Fernandez and the Italian of the Gresini team
Always and again Remy Gardner. He is the Australian leader of the world championship with the Kalex of the Ajo team the fastest in the second Free Practice session of the Moto2 German GP. With a time of 1: 24.003 the Australian precedes his teammate, Raul Fernandez, second at 0.118, and Fabio Di Giannantonio third at 0.180 with the Kalex of the Gresini team and always in shape behind the two orange bikes.
the top ten
In the first ten of FP3 also: 4. Xavi Vierge (+0.290); 5. Marcos Ramirez (+0.394); 6. Augusto Fernandez (+0.492); 7. Marcel Schrotter (+0.556); 8. Ai Ogura (+0.574); 9. Jake Dixon (0.609); 10. Jorge Navarro (+0.616).
the 14 in q1
The combined times that assigns the first 14 places for direct access to Q2 correspond to the first ten of FP3, to which must be added: 11. Somkiat Chantra; 12. Sam Lowes, with yesterday’s weather; 13. Joe Roberts and 14. Nicolò Bulega. So the other Italians in FP3: 15. Tony Arbolino; 19. Marco Bezzecchi; 20. Lorenzo Dalla Porta; 21. Simone Corsi; 25. Lorenzo Baldassarri; 28. Stefano Manzi; 29. Celestino Vietti.
Moto2, the times of the FP3 of the German GP (top 14)
1. Gardner 1: 24.003
2. Fernandez +0.118
3. By Giannantonio +0.180
4. Vierge +0.290
5. Ramirez +0.394
6. Fernandez +0.492
7. Schrotter +0.556
8. Ogura +0.574
9. Dixon +0.609
10. Navarro +0.616
11. Chantra +0.626
12. Lowes +0.690
13. Roberts +0.699
14. Bulega +0.714
