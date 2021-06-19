Always and again Remy Gardner. He is the Australian leader of the world championship with the Kalex of the Ajo team the fastest in the second Free Practice session of the Moto2 German GP. With a time of 1: 24.003 the Australian precedes his teammate, Raul Fernandez, second at 0.118, and Fabio Di Giannantonio third at 0.180 with the Kalex of the Gresini team and always in shape behind the two orange bikes.