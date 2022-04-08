In the second session the Spaniard of the Speed ​​Up shines ahead of Arbolino and Beaubier. Only 15. and also the leader of the world championship, Celestino Vietti

– Milan

Fermin Aldeguer flies in the second session of the Moto2 Austin GP. The Spaniard of Speed ​​Up Boscoscuro confirms that he is one of the most interesting names in the middle class and with a time of 2.09.155 he precedes the group in the FP2 of the GP of the Americas. Behind him, good and constant, there is Tony Arbolino, 2. with the Kalex Vds at only 46 thousandths, and third the American Cameron Beaubier at 0.172.

the top-10 – To complete the ten of the Austin afternoon session, here are: 4. Jake Dixon at 0.179, 5. Aron Canet at 0.198, 6. Augusto Fernandez at 0.207, 7. Pedro Acosta at 0.208, 8. Ai Ogura at 0.485, 9. Jorge Navarro at 0.578 and 10. Albert Arenas at 0.626.

vietti fallen – Glides for Jorge Navarro, Gabriel Rodrigo, Sean Kelly, Marcos Ramirez and Celestino Vietti, the world leader, who crashed at turn 5 and only 15, the first of those excluded, at the moment, from direct access to Q2. In the top 14 there are also, in order: 11. Joe Roberts, 13. Somkiat Chantra, 13. Sam Lowes and 14. Marcel Schrotter.

the other Italians – Further behind the other Italians, with 16. Simone Corsi, 20. Lorenzo dalla Porta, 23. Romano Fenati and 24. Alessandro Zaccone. Absent Niccolò Antonelli, remained in the hotel for an intestinal virus.