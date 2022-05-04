The relationship between Romano Fenati and the SpeedUp team seemed to have hours counted due to the friction that had arisen within the team, but the decision to end the collaboration came suddenly. The team has issued a press release announcing the termination of the driver’s contract from the Marches with immediate effect.

In fact, starting from Le Mans, scheduled in two weeks, Alonso Lopez should be there. The Spaniard has already raced in Moto2 as a replacement rider, but also for having competed in the Cev with the Ciatti team, which is headed by SpeedUp.

On the other hand, Romano Fenati will not be on the track with the team’s colors, since the French Grand Prix has been left without a saddle and will be forced to look for a new accommodation.

Fenati’s start of the season was not easy, the results struggled to arrive and already in the Spanish Grand Prix, Luca Boscoscuro had revealed that he was not particularly happy with what his driver collected in these first races.

The crash at Jerez in the race must have worsened an already very unstable situation and today the official announcement has arrived. A statement of few words that issued by SpeedUp, which simply reads: “The SpeedUp Team communicates the termination of the contract with the driver Romano Fenati”.