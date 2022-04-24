The first European race of the season in Moto2, held on the magnificent Portimao track, was however heavily conditioned by a very bad maxi-fall which led to the suspension of the race. The red flag was displayed after a multiple slip that involved nine riders, all of whom ended up on the ground in the same stretch of track, but almost all of them separately, one after the other, without any particular contact. The reason for the slips was the advent of rain, which plagued the Portuguese weekend for a long time and which presented itself with slight drops in the first sector of the track.

The first three to fall were Canet, Beaubier and Ogura, all with scary high-sides. Then, behind them, Arbolino, Fernandez, Chantra, Lowes and Arenas also ended up on the ground and in the gravel. The serious situation of danger was given by the fact that the pilots arrived in the stretch at high speed and ended up on the ground risking to mow down colleagues who were already in the escape route. From the replays provided, Ogura is clearly seen forced to dodge a motorcycle that is about to overwhelm him at the last moment. Just a crash between two motorcycles against each other in the gravel also caused a fire, fortunately quickly tamed by the commissioners. The only good news came from the race management, which confirmed that all the drivers involved in the frightening crash are aware.