FANTIC, a Venetian company producing cycles and motorcycles, in the wake of the important results achieved in the sports field in cross and enduro, has decided to expand its know-how also in a new terrain considered one of the maximum expressions of motor engineering: the speed.

As for enduro and cross, where a series of Offroad products were produced in parallel, the intention of FANTIC is to develop a range of street bikes while always maintaining its own Racing DNA. An objective within the reach of an expanding Italian company, with Italian capital, whose mission is to improve the economy and employment of the territory and to do it with great passion.

In the wake of this passion, Mariano Roman, CEO of FANTIC and Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci, Team Director of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, have signed a collaboration agreement for participation in the Moto2 World Championship. Thus a new synergy was born: that between an important manufacturer and a historic brand in the motorcycle sector, to make its debut in the intermediate class of the Championship with a team of absolute technical level such as the famous and titled team of Valentino Rossi.

The partnership will be active as early as the next race at Silverstone, in which the FANTIC brand will be present on the bikes of Celestino Vietti Ramus and Niccolò Antonelli. For the 2023 season, the Head of the Racing Division of FANTIC Claudio Giovanardi has chosen Stefano Bedon as Team Manager, while Milena Koerner, former Coordinator of the FANTIC Off Road Teams, will manage the technical part that will absorb the current structure of the VR46 Racing Team. The Racing Department will be based in the brand new FANTIC facility in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice).

The agreement between the two companies, both Italian, will also include collaboration in projects and events outside the World Motorcycle Championship with the availability of FANTIC to support the VR46 Riders Academy in research – which to date has achieved very ambitious and success – in the training and growth of talented young drivers.

Mariano Roman said: “We are thrilled to have signed this agreement with the VR46 Racing Team. We are following an important path to build an increasingly ‘racing oriented’ FANTIC and this is a truly fundamental step. There is a full sharing of values ​​that unites our brands, we have the same passion and vision towards motorsport and we both have a very important relationship with the world of young people. It is a special moment, the relationship with Valentino Rossi’s team will be of great support to be able to achieve our most important goals ”.

Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci added: “I am very happy to have closed this collaboration agreement with FANTIC, a historic brand in the motorcycle sector and a solid Italian company, an extra source of pride for all our fans. An important moment, with an eye also to the future for our entire Moto2 structure. It will be a mix of experiences that will touch all areas of motorsport: on the one hand FANTIC among the off-road leaders and on the other the VR46 Racing Team which over the years has become a point of reference among the teams in Moto2. A crucial partnership also from a VR46 Riders Academy perspective with a new technical partner to support us in the search and growth of new young talents on two wheels “.