The Team Aspar rider was 17th after overtaking the Intact GP bike entrusted to Binder at the end of the first lap. As Binder was trying to get back inside Club turn, he touched Dixon on the outside causing him to crash.

Binder was given a long lap penalty for the contact, but Dixon believes the FIM stewards should “ban him, because he’s stupid”.

Dixon is now 52 points off the championship lead, held by Pedro Acosta, and believes his title hopes have vanished following the crash.

“It’s clear, honestly,” he told TNT Sport immediately after the incident. “Sometimes I just don’t understand what this guy is doing. He clearly sees that I’m over it.”

“Use your brain, I’m faster than you. I’ll take us both ahead. Don’t ram me, because you ruined my championship. You ruined everyone’s championship, man, you are an absolute idiot. I am absolutely furious.”

“He’s an absolute clown, I can’t take it anymore. He was given a long lap penalty, but ban him. Ban him because he’s stupid. He does it with everyone, how many times has he done it? I’m not exaggerating, he always does it. In Moto3 , now in Moto2. It’s stupid”.

The youngest of the Binder brothers, who made his Moto2 debut in 2023 after contesting just one MotoGP season with RNF Yamaha and stepping up directly from Moto3 last year, has a reputation for being an aggressive rider.

In 2021, a mistake during the Moto3 Algarve GP led Binder to eliminate Dennis Foggia, handing Pedro Acosta the world title.

Despite the penalty, Binder scored a point at Silverstone, finishing 15th, and believes that the one with Dixon was a racing incident and that he was punished more for his past than for the incident itself.

“It wasn’t my best race today,” he said. “I struggled after the contact with Jake, which from my point of view was a pure racing accident. I didn’t get the chance to see him on the outside.”

“I don’t even know how he got there, because that’s not the right place for overtaking. It certainly wasn’t my intention to touch him. I can’t shake the feeling of being punished more for my past than for this accident, in which I could have done absolutely nothing different”.