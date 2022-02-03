Commitment and passion are renewed: the 2022 season officially begins Italtrans Racing Team. It was held on Thursday 3 February at 18.30 in live streaming on the official social channels of the la team presentation of the new formation. An adventure that has continued for 13 years and which with its history and successes has consecrated Italtrans Racing Team among the reference formations in the intermediate class. The live Facebook and Instagram, conducted by the journalist Sandro Donato Grosso, unveiled the new liveries of the Bergamo team, which this season will also take to the track with the reconfirmed Lorenzo From the door and Joe Roberts.

In his third season with Italtrans, the Tuscan driver is ready to show all his talent, redeeming himself from an unlucky 2021. In fact, after a first part in constant growth with several races in the points and in the top ten, Dalla Porta unfortunately stopped with an injury to his left shoulder and underwent surgery. A hard but necessary decision to allow Lorenzo to take advantage of the autumn and winter period for rehabilitation and present himself to this new 2022 season in full shape. After a 2021 of ups and downs, Roberts is preparing to race with the Bergamo team for his second season, aware of the mistakes made and ready to confirm his potential. With the experience gained, the Malibu driver will continue his growth path with the aim of confirming himself among the best protagonists of the category. Next week the team will take to the track in Valencia for two days of private tests and then in Portimao for the official Irta ones before the great start in Qatar.

“The new livery is beautiful and eye-catching: a big step forward has been made with the graphics. We are all very motivated for this 2022: we will show our potential and satisfaction will come. I feel fit: I worked all winter on my shoulder, with specific physiotherapy and training; there is a bit of stamina but I am continuing to work and I will arrive in Qatar ready. We are motivated and energized to do well”Said Dalla Porta. Roberts added: “I am very motivated for the start of the new season and I can’t wait to get on track next week for the first tests. It was great to be able to participate in the presentation of the 2022 team and see everyone again after the winter break: we are focused to do well and aware that we can run a good season“.