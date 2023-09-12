Celestino Vietti has decided to make a change in his career. In fact, this morning his entry into the KTM GP Academy was announced, which according to the press release from the Austrian manufacturer also seems to sanction his exit from Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Riders Academy, of which the Piedmontese has been part since his first steps in the World Championship.

The 21-year-old, currently working with Fantic, will move on to defend the colors of Red Bull KTM Ajo next year for what will be his fourth season in Moto2. In 2022, with the Mooney VR46, he highlighted himself with a particularly brilliant start to the season, with three victories in the first nine races, but the second part of the season was rather troubled and in the end he only finished the World Championship in seventh place .

This season he needed a bit of adjustment with the new team structure, which moved to the Fantic brand, but after the summer break he took an important step, as certified by the victory at the Red Bull Ring and the second place in Misano .

Celestino Vietti Photo by: KTM Images

Now he will join a team that has already allowed many riders to make the leap to MotoGP (Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Jorge Martin and the next one will be Pedro Acosta to name just a few) and in the end this is the most long-term goal also of Celestino, who in the Aki Ajo structure will share the garage with Deniz Oncu, who will make the leap from Moto3.

“I’m super excited. It’s a great opportunity for me, so I’m very happy with the news. I have to thank KTM and Aki Ajo for believing in me. I also thank VR46 Riders Academy Management, because without them none of this would have been possible” , Vietti said.

“We still have a long way to go before the end of this season, so I have to finish it in the best possible way with my current team. They have helped me achieve many important results this year. This will allow me to have the confidence to start the season well. new season. Thank you very much and see you in 2024”, he added.