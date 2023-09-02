Moto2 / Catalan GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|1:44.089
|2
|Aaron Canet
|Darkwood
|+0.095
|3
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+0.125
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Darkwood
|+0.126
|5
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|+0.181
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Kalex
|+0.187
|7
|Alonso López
|Kalex
|+0.255
|8
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|+0.285
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+0.285
|10
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|+0.330
|11
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|+0.369
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+0.381
|13
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|+0.401
|14
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|+0.701
|15
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|+0.749
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|+0.817
|17
|Zonta van der Goorbergh
|Kalex
|+0.894
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+1.113
Q1: out Arbolino
As in the previous Moto3 qualifying, also in the cadet category of the premier class many fast laps were compromised by the intense traffic on the Montmelò track. Among these, it is the one who pays the most Tony Arbolinowho fails to complete a valid and reassuring lap for the passage to Q2 from the first attempts to the last available, during which ‘Shark’ goes long at the first braking point, giving up the top-4. In all of this they take advantage of it Filip Salac and Barry Baltusrespectively in third and fifth position behind Somkiat Chantraauthor of the best time, e Sergio García. A real disaster for the driver from Garbagnate Milanese, who with 6th place in Q1 will start from 20th position in tomorrow’s race.
Q2: first joy of the season for Dixon
Unlike Q1, the session decisive for pole position takes place in less complex traffic conditions, but with worsening weather conditions, with stronger winds but no precipitation. It is in this circumstance that it emerges Jake Dixonwith the English conquering the first pole position of the season for just 95 thousandths ahead of Aron Canet. The battle between the latter and Ogur to complete the first row, with the Japanese 3rd e ‘delayed’ by just one thousandth. Further back, however, the championship leader Pedro AcostaAlone 9th behind Garcia. All in all, a colorless performance for the Spaniard, who will in any case have the great opportunity to increase his lead in the standings over Arbolino in tomorrow’s race, scheduled at 12:15 on Sky Sports MotoGP and deferred up TV8 at 20:00.
