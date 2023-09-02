Moto2 / Catalan GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jake Dixon Kalex 1:44.089 2 Aaron Canet Darkwood +0.095 3 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.125 4 Manuel Gonzalez Darkwood +0.126 5 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.181 6 Fermin Aldeguer Kalex +0.187 7 Alonso López Kalex +0.255 8 Sergio García Kalex +0.285 9 Pedro Acosta Kalex +0.285 10 Barry Baltus Kalex +0.330 11 Sam Lowes Kalex +0.369 12 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +0.381 13 Filip Salac Kalex +0.401 14 Joe Roberts Kalex +0.701 15 Celestine Vietti Kalex +0.749 16 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +0.817 17 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +0.894 18 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +1.113

Q1: out Arbolino

As in the previous Moto3 qualifying, also in the cadet category of the premier class many fast laps were compromised by the intense traffic on the Montmelò track. Among these, it is the one who pays the most Tony Arbolinowho fails to complete a valid and reassuring lap for the passage to Q2 from the first attempts to the last available, during which ‘Shark’ goes long at the first braking point, giving up the top-4. In all of this they take advantage of it Filip Salac and Barry Baltusrespectively in third and fifth position behind Somkiat Chantraauthor of the best time, e Sergio García. A real disaster for the driver from Garbagnate Milanese, who with 6th place in Q1 will start from 20th position in tomorrow’s race.

Q2: first joy of the season for Dixon

Unlike Q1, the session decisive for pole position takes place in less complex traffic conditions, but with worsening weather conditions, with stronger winds but no precipitation. It is in this circumstance that it emerges Jake Dixonwith the English conquering the first pole position of the season for just 95 thousandths ahead of Aron Canet. The battle between the latter and Ogur to complete the first row, with the Japanese 3rd e ‘delayed’ by just one thousandth. Further back, however, the championship leader Pedro AcostaAlone 9th behind Garcia. All in all, a colorless performance for the Spaniard, who will in any case have the great opportunity to increase his lead in the standings over Arbolino in tomorrow’s race, scheduled at 12:15 on Sky Sports MotoGP and deferred up TV8 at 20:00.