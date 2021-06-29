Not only MotoGP: the riders market is also moving in the preparatory categories. The team Pons, in fact, today announced that it has reached an agreement for the next two seasons with Aron Canet. The Spanish rider, who arrived in Moto2 in 2020, has already collected two podiums in Portimao and Sachsenring this season and has decided to join the Sito Pons team to hunt for the title starting in 2022. In 2019 in Moto3 on the saddle at the KTM prepared by Max Biaggi’s team he nearly won the world title conquered by Lorenzo Dalla Porta’s Honda.

“Thanks to the Aspar team, but the time has come to share our paths – the words of Aron Canet – together we have achieved important results and we will still have many races in this 2021 in which to fight. I am very happy, however, to announce that from next year I will be racing with the Sito Pons team. I can’t wait to return the trust this team and the sponsors have placed in me“.

“We are very excited to welcome Aron for the next two seasons – the comment from Sito Pons – is a pilot of great talent. We will try to provide him with all the tools to fight for the conquest of the world title ”.