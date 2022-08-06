Augusto Fernandez took pole position in Moto2 in the Qualifying for the British Grand Prix. The KTM rider stopped the clock at 2’04 ″ 103, 34 thousandths faster than Joe Roberts and Ai Ogura, who are playing the promotion in MotoGP against Takaaki Nakagami.

Second row for Albert Arenas, Celestino Vietti and home idol Jake Dixon, complete the top-10 Bo Bendsneyder, Alonso Lopez, Marcel Schrotter and Aron Canet.

With regard to the other Italians eleventh place for Tony Arbolino, 18th Alessandro Zaccone, 19th Lorenzo Dalla Porta, 25th Simone Corsi and 26th Niccolò Antonelli.

Moto2 2022 British GP starting grid