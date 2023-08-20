Moto2 – Austrian GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Celestine Vietti Kalex 36:25.093 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex +1.435 3 Ai Ogura Kalex +5.189 4 Jake Dixon Kalex +6.145 5 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +8.635 6 Tony Arbolino Kalex +14.054 7 Filip Salac Kalex +14.492 8 Sergio García Kalex +16.445 9 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +17.178 10 Lukas Tulovic Kalex +35.361 11 Dennis Foggia Kalex +37.855 12 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +39.551 13 Izan Guevara Forward +40.213 14 Marcos Ramirez Kalex +40.410 15 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +41.098

Race report

The Moto2 2023 Austrian Grand Prix will probably be remembered as the best performance so far Celestine Viettithe only driver to get the better of Pedro Acosta in a race that seemed to provide an almost entirely obvious result in favor of the Spanish driver. Instead, thanks to a sensational comeback that took place less than ten laps from the checkered flag, the 21-year-old from Piedmont took away the satisfaction of first win of the seasonas well as the former after more than a year since the last success obtained in Catalonia. And yet, judging from the first half of the GP, success seemed almost guaranteed for Acosta, yesterday author of the pole position and today protagonist of a start that allowed him to immediately generate a reassuring advantage over the duo made up of Dixon and Ogura . In the first laps, moreover, hopes had also been rekindled for Tony Arbolino, direct follower of Acosta in the championship standings and capable of climbing up to fourth position, right in front of Vietti, after the start from seventh place. However, in the span of a few laps, the Milanese driver constantly lost pace, to the point of slipping back to seventh position, suffering numerous overtakings in a parenthesis of the race also characterized by numerous crashes. In a GP not rich in overtaking, unlike the previous round of Moto3, the situation however changed nine laps from the end, a moment in which the podium area underwent upheavals due to the excellent pace imposed by Vietti. After getting the better of Dixon, the #13 was in fact able to overtake Ogura for second position, starting to steadily reduce his disadvantage from Acosta. The exceptional comeback of the rider from Cirié fully materialised at six laps from the finish, not without a thrill three laps from the checkered flag for a close contact with the Spaniard. In this way, Vietti smiles again after a complicated period for him from a sporting point of view, while Acosta consoles himself with his permanence as leader of the world standings, taking advantage of the colorless performance of Arbolino, then 6th at the finish line, for increase the gap by 12 points.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 176 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex 164 3 Jake Dixon Kalex 117 4 Aaron Canet Darkwood 96 5 Alonso López Kalex ninety two 6 Filip Salac Kalex 84 7 Fermin Aldeguer Kalex 81 8 Celestine Vietti Kalex 80 9 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 77 10 Sam Lowes Kalex 67 11 Manuel Gonzalez Darkwood 63 12 Ai Ogura Kalex 55 13 Sergio García Kalex 45 14 Albert Arenas Kalex 43 15 Barry Baltus Kalex 34 16 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 32 17 Joe Roberts Kalex 27 18 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 19 19 Darryn Binder Kalex 13 20 Dennis Foggia Kalex 13 21 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 12 22 Matthias Pasini Kalex 5 23 Izan Guevara Kalex 3 24 Marcos Ramirez Kalex 2

Next appointment

After the last round of August, the MotoGP cadet class will remain in Europe also in view of the next round, which will be held on the first weekend of September. In this case, from Friday 1 to Sunday 3the eleventh round of the championship will see teams and drivers face each other on the circuit of Barcelonaseat of the Catalan Grand Prix.