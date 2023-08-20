Moto2 – Austrian GP: order of arrival (first 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|36:25.093
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|+1.435
|3
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|+5.189
|4
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|+6.145
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|+8.635
|6
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|+14.054
|7
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|+14.492
|8
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|+16.445
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Darkwood
|+17.178
|10
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|+35.361
|11
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|+37.855
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|+39.551
|13
|Izan Guevara
|Forward
|+40.213
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|+40.410
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|+41.098
Race report
The Moto2 2023 Austrian Grand Prix will probably be remembered as the best performance so far Celestine Viettithe only driver to get the better of Pedro Acosta in a race that seemed to provide an almost entirely obvious result in favor of the Spanish driver. Instead, thanks to a sensational comeback that took place less than ten laps from the checkered flag, the 21-year-old from Piedmont took away the satisfaction of first win of the seasonas well as the former after more than a year since the last success obtained in Catalonia. And yet, judging from the first half of the GP, success seemed almost guaranteed for Acosta, yesterday author of the pole position and today protagonist of a start that allowed him to immediately generate a reassuring advantage over the duo made up of Dixon and Ogura . In the first laps, moreover, hopes had also been rekindled for Tony Arbolino, direct follower of Acosta in the championship standings and capable of climbing up to fourth position, right in front of Vietti, after the start from seventh place. However, in the span of a few laps, the Milanese driver constantly lost pace, to the point of slipping back to seventh position, suffering numerous overtakings in a parenthesis of the race also characterized by numerous crashes. In a GP not rich in overtaking, unlike the previous round of Moto3, the situation however changed nine laps from the end, a moment in which the podium area underwent upheavals due to the excellent pace imposed by Vietti. After getting the better of Dixon, the #13 was in fact able to overtake Ogura for second position, starting to steadily reduce his disadvantage from Acosta. The exceptional comeback of the rider from Cirié fully materialised at six laps from the finish, not without a thrill three laps from the checkered flag for a close contact with the Spaniard. In this way, Vietti smiles again after a complicated period for him from a sporting point of view, while Acosta consoles himself with his permanence as leader of the world standings, taking advantage of the colorless performance of Arbolino, then 6th at the finish line, for increase the gap by 12 points.
League standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|176
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|164
|3
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|117
|4
|Aaron Canet
|Darkwood
|96
|5
|Alonso López
|Kalex
|ninety two
|6
|Filip Salac
|Kalex
|84
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Kalex
|81
|8
|Celestine Vietti
|Kalex
|80
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|77
|10
|Sam Lowes
|Kalex
|67
|11
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Darkwood
|63
|12
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|55
|13
|Sergio García
|Kalex
|45
|14
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|43
|15
|Barry Baltus
|Kalex
|34
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|32
|17
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|27
|18
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|19
|19
|Darryn Binder
|Kalex
|13
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|Kalex
|13
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|Kalex
|12
|22
|Matthias Pasini
|Kalex
|5
|23
|Izan Guevara
|Kalex
|3
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|Kalex
|2
Next appointment
After the last round of August, the MotoGP cadet class will remain in Europe also in view of the next round, which will be held on the first weekend of September. In this case, from Friday 1 to Sunday 3the eleventh round of the championship will see teams and drivers face each other on the circuit of Barcelonaseat of the Catalan Grand Prix.
#Moto2 #Austria #Race #Vietti #returns #victory #FormulaPassion
Leave a Reply