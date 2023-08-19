Moto2 / Austrian GP 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 1:34.040 2 Ai Ogura Kalex +0.271 3 Celestine Vietti Kalex +0.405 4 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.492 5 Somkiat Chantra Darkwood +0.550 6 Fermin Aldeguer Kalex +0.599 7 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.688 8 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.697 9 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.817 10 Aaron Canet Kalex +0.819 11 Alonso López Darkwood +1.005 12 Filip Salac Kalex +1.008 13 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex +1.042 14 Sam Lowes Kalex +1.157 15 Darryn Binder Kalex +1.169 16 Sergio García Kalex +1.271 17 Dennis Foggia Kalex +1.565 18 Lukas Tulovic Kalex +1.636

No obstacles for Acosta

Crashing in the first minutes of Q2 to then get back on track and take pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix: a performance of applause for Pedro Acosta, who after the best time obtained in qualifying at Silverstone managed to repeat himself also at the Red Bull Ring, all this despite the big risk taken in the opening stages of the decisive session to establish the starting grid for tomorrow’s race. A positive result for the Spaniard not only for the individual qualifying, but also for the great occasion ahead of Sunday, thanks to the misstep of Tony Arbolino, his direct follower in the world championship.

Q1: Foggia passes, no GP for Escrig

Even before the green light came on, the absence of the Spanish Alex Escrig was made official, injured after a crash in the third free practice session. The Iberian, already struggling with a decidedly unlucky season, will in fact be forced to miss the rest of the weekend due to a micro-fracture of his tibia. Once Q1 has begun, however, the latter holds no particular surprises in terms of results, with Sergio García setting the best time in 1:35.079 progressing to the next round as leader of the standings together with Lukas Tulovic (which excludes Izan Guevara) e Dennis Foggiain turn followed by Darryn Binder.

Q2: from the thrill to pole, Arbolino badly

The decisive session for the pole position begins immediately with the twist related to the crash of Pedro Acosta; the championship leader slips at the entrance of curve 2 during his quick first lapbut despite initial fears the Spaniard still manages to get back on track, contrary to Aron Canet, who a few moments later curiously falls in the same spot without being able to continue qualifying. The doubts relating to possible damage to Acosta’s bike vanish completely as the minutes progress, so much so that the world leader even manages to set the best time in 1:34.040, even improved in the following laps. However, due to the yellow flags displayed following the crashes of Sam Lowes and Alonso Lopez in the last two minutes, the Kalex driver’s times were cancelled, but without losing pole position. Good performance of Ai Ogura, 2nd ahead of Celestino Vietti, which thus completes the front row of the starting grid. On the other hand, the performance of Tony Arbolino: the driver from Garbagnate Milanese, who entered the track during the last five minutes, is unable to go beyond the seventh position, with tomorrow’s race which will force him to put in place a comeback also in order not to lose contact with Acosta, leading by 2 points in the standings. Speaking of the race, it will be broadcast live by Sky Sports MotoGP at 12.15 tomorrow, with a free-to-air replay on TV8 at 15.30.