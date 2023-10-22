Tony flies in the rain and wind, but the race is stopped after 8 of the 23 laps due to adverse weather: half points awarded. Acosta, who crashed on the formation lap and then 9th, remains leader with 56 points over the Italian. Canet and Aldeguer on the podium

Success of Tony Arbolino in a GP of Moto2 Australia course in very difficult conditions and stopped after 8 of 23 laps for the adverse ones weather conditions. The strong wind and rain that hit the Phillip Island track forced the Race Direction to suspend the race with Red flag, and then declare it over. Since they were not covered, 2/3 of the scheduled laps were assigned half points.

shark shark — In the race Arbolino was excellent, a true Shark, accumulating a 15″ advantage in just 8 laps over the second, Aron Canet, who preceded Fermin Aldeguer, third, on the podium. At the foot of the podium, Jeremy Alcoba 4th ahead of Joe Roberts , Izan Guevara, Somkiat Chantra and Bo Bendsneyder. All voiced.

Acosta crashes before the start and is 9th — Only ninth Pedro Acosta: the leader of the World Championship is slipped in the alignment lap and started at the back of the group and climbed up to finish 9th. In the championship the Spaniard from the Ajo team remains firmly in the lead, with 56 points ahead on Arbolino: 280.5 to 224.5. So did the other Italians: 17. Dennis Foggia and 18. Alberto Surra while Celestino Vietti and Mattia Casadei fell.

moto2 world riders ranking after australia — The Moto2 Australian GP standings (8 out of 23 laps)

Tony Arbolino 16:22.9700 Aron Canet +15,088 Fermín Aldeguer +15,614 Jeremy Alcoba 1 lap Joe Roberts 1 lap Izan Guevara 1 lap Somkiat Chantra 1 round Bo Bendsneyder 1 lap Pedro Acosta 1 lap Marcos. Ramirez 1 lap Taiga Hada 1 round Rory Skinner 1 lap Manuel Gonzalez 1 lap Albert Arenas 1 lap Ai Ogura 1 lap