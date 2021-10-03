Raul Fernandez won the Austin Moto2 race in a clear and dominant way, leading the group from start to finish and thus hitting success number seven of his season (rookie record equaled, belonged to Marc Marquez), the third consecutive after Aragon and Misano and fourth in the last five races. His only blank passage remains the retirement at Silverstone. The best news of the day, however, for Fernandez certainly came from his teammate, the Australian Remy Gardner. The leader of the World Championship, in fact, able to always score points in all the races so far, lay down at the beginning of the race while he was fighting to keep the second position. Gardner did it all by himself, spreading out and ending up on dirt, which then led to him sliding to the ground. Now in the standings the points between the two boxmates are only 9.

The only partial obstacle to Raul Fernandez’s triumph came from ours Fabio Di Giannantonio, which after the fall of Gardner has lifted himself to second place in a solitary way. Lap after lap, the Italian of the Gresini team tried to mend the gap that separated him from Fernandez’s KTM. The Spaniard in command, however, after letting his rival return to about 1.5 seconds, has again stretched, keeping steadily above the two-second margin. The beautiful day of Italy also continued with the excellent third place of Marco Bezzecchi, won the challenge with Augusto Fernández for the last step of the podium.