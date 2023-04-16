Moto2 / GP of the Americas 2023: starting grid (the first 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Celestine Vietti Kalex 2:09.432 2 Pedro Acosta darkwood +0.020 3 Filip Salac Kalex +0.116 4 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +0.157 5 Alonso López Kalex +0.319 6 Jake Dixon Kalex +0.320 7 Aaron Canet Kalex +0.383 8 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.430 9 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +0.495 10 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +0.564 11 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +’.721 12 Barry Baltus Kalex +0.725 13 Albert Arenas Kalex +0.979 14 Dennis Foggia Kalex +0.994 15 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +1.013 16 Joe Roberts Kalex +1.114 17 Ai Ogura Kalex +1.601 18 Sam Lowes Kalex Timeless

Company of Vietti

Great feat of Celestine Vietti in the qualifications of Grand Prix of the Americaswith the 21-year-old from Ciriè returning to pole position for the first time since Misano 2022. The rider of the Fantic Racing team, who had also been the last of the Italians to have obtained a similar result in Moto2, set the best time in the final stages of the test by stopping the clock on 2:09.432defeating Pedro Acosta for just 20 thousandths second. The performance of is also good Filip Salacwho is ‘satisfied’ by completing the front row after the pole conquered in the first round of the season in Portugal.

Q1

Even before the start of qualifying, the news of the KO of di Darryn Binder. The South African, author of a bad crash during the third free practice session, suffered a right hand fracture, which is why he is unable to participate in qualifying or the rest of the weekend of the GP of the Americas. During Q1, speaking of crashes, Sergio Garcia also lost control of his bike, with the Spaniard who, due to this episode, compromised his passage to Q2 without however suffering any physical consequences. On the contrary, he sets the fastest time instead Bo Bendsneyder in 2:10.045with the Dutch entering the next round together with Somkiat Chantra, Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez. Instead, it is deleted Lorenzo Dalla Porta, 5th in the ranking and almost six tenths behind the leader.

Q2

As happened in Moto3 with several crashes in both Q1 and Q2, the Austin circuit does not even spare Sam Lowes at the start of the second and final qualifying session, with the British protagonist of an error exiting turn 9. Immediately following minutes, Barry Baltus also ended his hunt for pole prematurely, this time in the first sector. In the final of qualifying Ai Ogura also raised the white flag, but above all the fastest lap of Celestino Vietti took place. In fact, the Piedmontese, in his last available attempt, manages to overtake Acosta by just 20 thousandths, with the Spaniard unable to reply, giving up his attack right on the last lap. A decision equal to that of Salac, which in this way allows Vietti to win his first pole position of the season seven months from the 2022 San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP. The goal of the number 13 will therefore be to reconfirm himself in the race, scheduled tomorrow at 19:15 Italian.