Augusto Fernandez was forced to undergo surgery following a fracture of the first metacarpal of his left thumb remedied during training. The news was published via the social channels of his Red Bull KTM Ajo team, who reassured about the conditions of the Spaniard.

The injury to the Madrid rider puts the Moto2 pre-season at risk. There does not seem to be any doubt that he will be on the grid for the start of the season, but he will certainly not be at 100% in physical form in the tests that precede the start of the new 2022 championship, scheduled from 19 to 21 February in Portimao.

The surgery, carried out by Doctor Mir at the Dexeus Clinic in Barcelona, ​​was successful and the Moto2 rider will remain under observation for the next 24 hours. He is already starting to work on rehabilitation and, subsequently, on recovery to make sure that he can be at the start of the season in the best of conditions.