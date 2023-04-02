Moto2 – GP Argentina: order of arrival (the first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Tony Arbolino Kalex 26:26.606 2 Alonso López darkwood +0.663 3 Jake Dixon Kalex +1.961 4 Aaron Canet Kalex +7.769 5 Sergio García Kalex +11.954 6 Darryn Binder Kalex +12.274 7 Filip Salac Kalex +12,758 8 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +13.100 9 Albert Arenas Kalex +13.649 10 Sam Lowes Kalex +14.107 11 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +15.581 12 Pedro Acosta Kalex +16.913 13 Celestine Vietti Kalex +17.135 14 Joe Roberts Kalex +25.871 15 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +27.388

The record

Unlike the Moto3 race, full of unexpected episodes for the entire duration of the race, the Argentine Grand Prix of Moto2 reserved instead a more contained fight for victory, with the wet strategy of Termas de Rio Hondo which finally rewarded Tony Arbolino. In a race shortened to 14 laps total due to the rain, and with the start delayed by 10 minutes, the driver from Garbagnate Milanese was able to better manage the start by sprinting from eighth on the grid to the podium area already during the first laps, also thanks to a not brilliant start by Alonso Lopez, who started instead from pole position, and for a double long lap of penalty imposed on Aaron Canet for jump start.

A sanction that first allowed a Lopez to recover the lead in just three laps, but which opened at the same time at Arbolino e Dixon the opportunity to fight for second position. As the laps went by, Lopez’s gap on Arbolino gradually narrowed until the last few laps, with the decisive episode taking place during the third to last lap. After an unsuccessful overtaking attempt in the middle of the race, Arbolino made the most of a slight long braking by Lopez, conquering the lead and defending it until the checkered flag.

While Dixon was content with third position, Lopez was never able to recover the lead of the standings, with Arbolino thus taking his first victory this season, but not only that: thanks to this result, the Italian rider also leapt to the command of the world rankings after two races. Also noteworthy is the excellent test of Sergio Garcíataken from the rear, complete with a long lap penalty, and arrived in fifth position behind Canet, who was also able to make the most of the penalty suffered. Disastrous, however, the proof of Pedro Acosta, only 11th at the finish.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Tony Arbolino Kalex 41 2 Aaron Canet Kalex 33 3 Pedro Acosta Darkwood 29 4 Jake Dixon Kalex 26 5 Filip Salac Kalex 22 6 Alonso López Kalex 20 7 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 26 8 Sam Lowes Kalex 15 9 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 15 10 Albert Arenas Kalex 15 11 Sergio García Kalex 12 12 Darryn Binder Kalex 10 13 Celestine Vietti Kalex 8 14 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 6 15 Barry Baltus Kalex 4 16 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood 4 17 Joe Roberts Kalex 4 18 Jordi Torres Kalex 0 19 Borja Gomez Kalex 0 20 Dennis Foggia Kalex 0 21 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 0 22 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 0 23 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 0 24 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex 0 25 Marcos Ramirez Forward 0 26 Rory Skinner Kalex 0 27 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 0 28 David Sanchis Forward 0

Next appointment

After the two consecutive races between Portimao and Termas de Rio Hondo, the World Championship is now allowing itself a break in view of the next appointment, also in America. In two weeks, however, Moto2 will move to the Texan circuit of Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas. With tonight’s victory, Arbolino thus takes the lead in the provisional championship standings with 41 points total, eight more than his pursuer Aron Canet.