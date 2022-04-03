The ride continues like a triumphal march Celestino Vietti in this start of the season. The Italian driver of the Mooney VR46 team has in fact won his second victory of the season in three races in Argentina, with Mandalika’s second place in the kit. A practically perfect record for the championship leader who bent the tough stamina of the Thai in the final phase of the race Somkiat Chantra.

Drama as @ Aldeguer54 and Celestino Vietti collide at turn 13! 💥 The rookie is unfortunately out of the race but is thankfully back on his feet! ✅# Moto2 | #ArgentinaGP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/qXhniFGHwV – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) April 3, 2022

Team Idemitsu’s standard bearer, who had won last round in Indonesia, delivered another sumptuous performance today, finishing in second place after long targeting final success. Third place under the checkered flag instead for the Japanese Ai Ogura, Chantra’s box mate, who got the better of Aron Canet in the sprint. Among the Italians, Tony Arbolino, sixth, can also smile.

The race, however, also experienced several twists and errors made by various protagonists. The first was, already at the start, the one who knocked out Agusto Fernandez. The Spaniard, one of the big favorites for the title race, got off to a terrible start and fell from the front row in the middle of the group. In an attempt to recover positions already at the first braking, he then braked very late, losing control of his bike, pinching Ogura’s rear and then lying down on the escape route.

A very heavy knockout from a rainbow perspective. Zero points in the standings even for the very young Aldeguer, started from pole and stayed long in the games for the ultimate success. However, he also suffered a crash, this time in turn 13, after a contact with Vietti 12 laps from the end. The Spaniard was then taken to the medical center for investigation.