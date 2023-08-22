According to Motorsport.com, Marc van der Straten’s team, which was in talks with several candidates who had offered to replace Arbolino in view of 2024, closed its renewal at the Red Bull Ring last weekend. current runner-up in the Moto2 World Championship, just as Aspar did with the Dover rider.

The 23-year-old from Lombardy is in his third season in the intermediate class. After a very solid start to the season, in which he amassed two wins and six podiums in the first seven rounds of the calendar, in the last three he lost some edge to Pedro Acosta, who recovered 27 points to overtake him in the standings and take command of the World Cup.

In recent weeks, Arbolino’s name has been strongly indicated as one of the candidates to take over one of the MotoGP prototypes still without an owner for next season. It is worth noting that the extension of the agreement with Marc VDS does not completely invalidate the possibility that the #14 will race in the premier class, even if it makes it more difficult.

With this manoeuvre, Marc VDS secures one of two things: either one of the main stars of the Moto2 World Championship, or the payment of his release clause. At this point it will be necessary to see how the market movements will evolve, which will have to be rushed in the coming weeks to fill the vacancies that have not yet been filled.

One of Arbolino’s possible destinations seems to be Gresini, on the bike that Fabio Di Giannantonio will most likely leave. The “Diggia” saddle was also in Dixon’s sights, whose promotion to MotoGP would be welcomed by promoter Dorna, in a bid to boost television audiences in Britain. However, the Dutch Grand Prix winner preferred to stay with Jorge Martínez Aspar’s team.

On the other hand, the confirmation of Johann Zarco’s departure from Pramac, who will replace Alex Rins at the Honda LCR in 2024, means that one of the two Desmosedici GP24s available to Paolo Campinoti’s team is still without an owner. Logic would have led one to think that Marco Bezzecchi would have taken it. However, everything seems to indicate that the boy from Rimini will stick with the Mooney VR46, even if it means having to give up Ducati’s latest specification. If “Bez” were to stay, the most logical move would be to have Franco Morbidelli take Zarco’s vacant position at Pramac.

