The difficult Sunday in Jerez de la Frontera for Niccolò Antonelli had a precise diagnosis: compartment syndrome. The Mooney VR46 team rider on his return to Italy underwent surgery to solve the problem that forced him to struggle in the Spanish Grand Prix, which ended in a disappointing way.

The operation was performed today at the Modena Polyclinic after the investigations carried out by Prof. Luigi Tarallo. Following the surgery, Antonelli will be forced to miss the Barcelona tests scheduled for this weekend. The goal is to return to the occasion of the French Grand Prix, which will be held at Le Mans in two weeks. Therefore Niccolò Antonelli will soon begin rehabilitation.

“Sunday’s race was very difficult, especially the final laps, because the pain in his right arm became unbearable,” says Niccolò Antonelli after the surgery. “I held out and crossed the finish line, but it was important to understand exactly what was happening. I did all the necessary checks and a form of compartment syndrome was found that required an intervention in a short time. I had an operation this morning and all it went well. I thank Dr. Tarallo and all his team for their support and great professionalism. I can’t wait to start physiotherapy and get back on track as soon as possible “.

A very common problem among pilots, compartment syndrome forces many to undergo surgery, which requires a period of rehabilitation, but is resolved relatively quickly without too invasive consequences.