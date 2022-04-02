Everyone expected record-breaking performances from Pedro Acosta in Moto2, performances that will certainly arrive shortly on already known tracks, but in the meantime the 2005 class, making its debut in the middle class, takes center stage in Argentina. Fermin Aldeguer. The reigning CEV Moto2 champion rider was simply irresistible at Termas de Rio Hondo on this compressed day between free practice and qualifying. Aldeguer conquered the pole position sending the records in the middle class that belonged to Marc Marquez in Moto2 (2011) to the attic and before that in the 250 that belonged to Jorge Lorenzo.

The Iberian also gave the first pole position to the ‘Boscoscuro’ (former Speed-Up now renamed with the name of the Italian team manager who has been challenging the giants in Moto2 for years) stopping the clock at 1’43 ″ 306. Augusto Fernandez and Tony Arbolinobehind them ‘double’ Gas Gas with Albert Arenas in front of Jake Dixon, the leader of the World Championship completes the second row Celestino Vietti. Somkiat Chantra, Ai Ogura, Bo Bendsneyder and Manuel Gonzalez close the top-10. 17th Pedro Acosta.