The origin of the failure has not been identified, although there are some suspicions that go into different options. The most popular has to do with the connection between the electronic control unit and a supplier’s electrical switch, which most structures incorporate.

Even though a few other bikes had already stopped for no apparent reason in previous grands prix (Portugal and Argentina), the number of cases has increased alarmingly at COTA in America. In fact, on Saturday, at least seven riders were conditioned by this sudden shutdown of their prototypes.

One of the cases that most attracted attention was that of Ai Ogura, who shut down while facing the long right-hander in the last sector. Behind her was Jake Dixon, who was about to collide with the Japanese. Besides Ogura, Marcos Ramirez and Aron Canet also had the same disconnection problem.

Faced with growing unrest in the pits, sole engine supplier Triumph called a meeting which was attended by representatives of all the middle class teams, a member of IRTA and another representative of championship promoter Dorna , and Magneti Marelli, supplier of electronics in the category.

Even if there is no certainty about the source of the problem, the transitional solution that emerged from this meeting was to separate the electric regulator from the motor through a small structure which would avoid hypothetical overheating. It is understood that this solution is provisional, as a series of in-depth analyzes are planned with the intention of finding a solution.

“We don’t know exactly the cause,” a team manager of one of the Moto2 teams explained to Motorsport.com. “There are several theories, one of which points to the vibrations that can be caused by the engine, which this year gives 400 more revolutions per minute. Another, that the potholes in Austin have increased the problem. Still another is that the heat could be the cause of the breakage of the coil (located inside the switch) and that the bikes stop”, added the authorized source, who however prefers to remain anonymous.

“The worst thing is that situations of serious danger can arise. We don’t want to imagine what could happen if someone’s bike stops in the middle of a straight line and when riding in a group. Let’s hope nothing happens,” added another technician from another garage.