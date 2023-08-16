It is the reigning Moto2 world champion team and the structure that has launched some of the most crystalline talents on the current scene: we are talking about Ajo Motorsport, which is currently leading the intermediate class standings with the phenomenon Pedro Acosta. Aki Ajo, founder and owner of the team of the same name, is one of the most forward-thinking characters in this paddock, under his wing have already been among others Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Augusto Fernandez, all currently engaged in MotoGP.

Discoverer of talents, but also an outspoken person and ready to create a family environment that can help his pilots to grow. Could this be the secret of Ajo’s great success? Undoubtedly, the Finn has also been favored in recent years by the presence of incredible talents in his box. The last, in chronological order, is Pedro Acosta. The Spaniard, winner of the Moto3 world championship with Ajo in 2021, his debut year.

His is an incredible talent, which is fueled by the work and the family environment that has been created in the team. Born in 2004, Acosta is only at the beginning of his journey, which Aki Ajo anticipates full of satisfaction. The key? Continue to keep your feet on the ground and keep the balance between fun and maturity. In this regard, Motorsport.com met Aki Ajo and was able to have a chat about the Spaniard who is launching towards a brilliant career in MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How much has Pedro grown in the time since you know him?

“Obviously, for the riders who have the opportunity to be here at the highest levels in the MotoGP World Championship, life changes a lot and everything is focused on performance, learning and understanding. But Pedro’s basic character is still the same. What I’ve seen since I met him three years ago is that he’s a guy who has matured a lot, considering his age. He understands life quite well, I see there are basic rules and study. He’s good for life, not just for racing. But I used to say that racing is simple if we keep it that way. My style for working with drivers and Ajo Motorsport’s style is lifestyle. Of course, there are technical things and much more. But basically, that’s part of life and I think we need to think that the same rules of life apply in the work here, as with relationships, with other jobs or with life itself.

His talent has never been in doubt. You have worked with riders of the caliber of Marquez, Miller, Binder. How do you place Pedro in this group?

“It’s always very difficult to make comparisons, and for me it’s not even right to do so. What’s great for me and my job is that we have a lot of different talents and characters here who can have a good career in this sport. But if I find similarities it’s because the riders are younger and start focusing on racing with their families from a very young age. If you are mature enough in your head and think like an older person, it helps a lot. But on the other hand, there is always a balance that you have to find in order to really enjoy yourself. You can’t be too serious, you have to bring enthusiasm and never forget why you’re here, because it’s nice to ride motorcycles. At the same time, you have to manage to be mature enough and keep it simple by focusing on the right things. Many times I see riders and their families focusing too much on what other people have. It’s always important to stay simple, if you want to improve your performance, you have to focus on the points you can touch. Don’t waste your energy on things you can’t do. Pedro is very good at this, as are other champions. I don’t want to name names, but there are other riders I’ve worked with in the past, there’s something similar between these strong guys”.

Is that why Pedro has already achieved so much, because he understood that the important part of his life is the race, not the lifestyle?

“In the past I told some riders that we are privileged, and every morning when we open our eyes and remember that we are, it is much easier to concentrate and enjoy the day. He realizes how lucky he is, that he has the talent he has and the opportunities to be here. His father is a fisherman, has a fishing boat, and reminded him a few times when he was young that ‘you better do this job well or this boat is waiting for you at sea’. He says fishing isn’t a bad job, but he’s lucky to be here, he likes it better. Down to earth, that’s important. He has them.”

I remember a few years ago you said that Pedro took the sim card out of his phone when he got his first win because he was getting too many messages. Is it really unique for such a young driver?

“Yes, it’s a good example of keeping your feet on the ground. Understand that you are lucky, but also that you are at the same time a normal human being, not a superstar. Down to earth”.

Race winner and World Champion Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Obviously his talent will take him far, but do you think it’s above all his approach that will make him a really good MotoGP rider when the day comes?

“This is good advice for all of us in life.”

How does Pedro interact with his team, with the engineers?

“First of all, his character helps a lot in this job. Besides, she has this talent, this gift. He’s talented and has a good character to be really focused on what he’s doing. So, that too helps him understand what’s going on on the bike. And when you explain it right and communicate right with your staff, it will help you even more.”

It is garnering more and more attention and it may have been difficult for him. Does he ever show it, is he ever bothered by it?

“I think all the riders know that when you get more and more stuff from the media, it’s part of the job and you have to understand that. You can’t fight against this. I don’t think many of them like to spend so much time on this aspect when you have other work to do and really have to concentrate. This sport is one of the toughest in the world and in many respects a special sport. So obviously you can’t overdo it, and that’s the job of management and the team: to protect the rider, focus on the right things and keep everything under control. But first of all you have to accept that this is part of the job and together with the people you have to keep it under control. Without the public we have nothing and this is the service for them”.

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Do you feel proud to have worked with Pedro and made him a future MotoGP rider?

“I would simply say that, perhaps also due to my character, I have worked well with a certain type of riders, for example Jack Miller or even Pedro himself, who really have their feet on the ground. Brad Binder has also been lucky enough to work with the last generation of old school kids. Pedro seems to me to be one of the last in this paddock to be an old school guy, alongside Jack, Brad and Miguel Oliveira. I really like it and maybe some younger riders still miss this part. I think sometimes we need old school kids, that it’s not just those who model on Instagram. In some ways I think that’s also their strong point.”

In 15 years will we look at Pedro Acosta as a true MotoGP great?

“I think Pedro is one of those youngsters, one of the few, who will have a really bright future.”