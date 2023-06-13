There was a little yellow at the grand prix of the Moto2 class of Italy. If Pedro Acosta’s victory on the track had been without ifs and buts, given that he presented himself under the checkered flag at Mugello with a margin of about 6″ over Tony Arbolino, the race had an unexpected tailss.

In fact, some teams have filed a complaint against the Team Ajo rider, but the reason is very particular: once he arrived at parc fermé, he exchanged the helmet he had been wearing with one that was handed to him by his assistant , apparently to have a clean one to use for the ritual photos.

The problem is that in Moto2 the weight is verified with the sum of that of the bike and that of the rider, safety clothing included. The doubt of the opponents, therefore, was that the Spanish rider could have used a lighter helmet for the race, going to replace it to return to the 217 kg required by the regulations.

Evidently, this was not the case if the Stewards rejected the complaint presented by the opposing teams, after carrying out a further check. And it must also be said that surely, if there had been malice, Acosta would not have done this thing in front of the watchful eye of the cameras. But it would probably have been better to avoid such a levity.