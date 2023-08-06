Aldeguer unlocks

He had not yet reached the podium in the World Championship Fermin Aldeguer and he did so by immediately taking the top step. The rider riding the Boscoscuro was wonderful today at Silverstone by winning the Moto2 race ahead of Aron Canet and Pedro Acosta, not very brilliant today, but still effective enough to take the lead in the World Championship since Tony Arbolino didn’t go beyond tenth position the final.

The ride was full of action and twists right from the start including one strike frightening at the braking point of the Village on the first lap where Gomez went to detach on the inside on the grass, completely losing control of the bike, mowing down Hada, Skinner and Foggia. As a result of this incident, the yellow flag was displayed at that point, but Canet nevertheless led an attack that caused him to give back one position when two thirds of the race had already gone by.

Also at the end of the first lap at the Club curve, the home idol crashed Jake Dixon, shot inside by Darryn Binder. The group of pacesetters then lost Alonso Lopez, who crashed at Stowe, and so Aldeguer, Canet and Pedro Acosta found themselves ‘alone’ with Aldeguer acting as a hare, closing in the end in front of Canet and Acosta who took the lead of the standings with two points ahead of Tony Arbolino.

The only mistake Fermin Aldeguer committed was in Parc Fermé losing control of the vehicle maybe out of emotion. Fourth place for Joe Roberts, a rider found today, then Manuel Gonzalez, Barry Baltus, Sam Lowes, Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra and Tony Arbolino in the top-10. The points are closed by Jeremy Alcoba, Celestino Vietti, Filip Salac, Albert Arenas and Darryn Binder.