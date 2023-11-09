Ready for the last parenthesis

After a weekend break following three consecutive events, the MotoGP returns this weekend to the Malaysian circuit of Sepang to kick off another hat-trick of events, which were also decisive for all three classes involved. In addition to the first scheduled for 10 to 12 November, there will then be stops in Losail (Qatar) and Valencia, with the big return to Europe which will definitively close this year’s calendar.

Who could win the title in Malaysia?

The math is clear: in MotoGP and Moto3regardless of any type of final result, no pilot he can be crowned World Champion on the occasion of the GP of Malaysia. While the exciting fight between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia continues in the premier class, in Moto3 there are four riders who can still compete for the championship, with Jaume Masià who will have to defend himself from the attacks of Ayumu Sasaki, David Alonso and Daniel Holgado, the latter however, two of them tied for 3rd place. The only exception, however, is represented by Moto2.

Acosta champion if…

In the cadet category of MotoGP there will in fact be a great opportunity for Pedro Acosta in order to definitively close the world championship discussion. The Spaniard from Red Bull KTM Ajo, who had already had all the cards in order at Phillip Island to be able to obtain his second world championship after the Moto3 one won in 2021, will have even more chances in Sepang. As was the case for the Australian GP, ​​however, some conditions will have to be met in order to climb to the top of the world in Moto2. With a 63 point advantage over Tony Arbolinohis direct pursuer, will be to the 19 year old enough to finish at least in 4th place, regardless of the final placing of the driver from Garbagnate Milanese. If Acosta doesn’t reach the top-4, the Murcian could still become champion even if that happens ‘Shark’ managed to get on the podium. Specifically, if Arbolino finishes in second position, the Spaniard will only need to cross the finish line no higher than ninth position. If instead the blue finished 3rd, Acosta would definitively close the game by also arriving 13th. Everything to follow on Sunday morning, when the Malaysian Moto2 GP will start at 6.15 am Italian time.

The conditions in favor of Acosta

Acosta also champions in 4th place, regardless of Arbolino’s result

Arbolino 2nd and Acosta champion also in 9th place

Arbolino 3rd and Acosta champion also in 13th place