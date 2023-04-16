Moto2 – GP of the Americas: order of arrival (the first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Pedro Acosta Kalex 34:42,879 2 Tony Arbolino Kalex +0.146 3 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex +5.851 4 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex +6.049 5 Filip Salac Kalex +7.462 6 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood +7.668 7 Alonso López Darkwood +7.715 8 Aaron Canet Kalex +8.078 9 Celestine Vietti Kalex +11.114 10 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex +12.561 11 Somkiat Chantra Kalex +13.607 12 Albert Arenas Kalex +14.001 13 Sam Lowes Kalex +20.054 14 Dennis Foggia Kalex +22.990 15 Ai Ogura Kalex +28.820

The record

Grand Prix of the Americas spectacular and full of sporting tension in Moto2, above all for the great battle that took place between Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino for victory. A duel that saw the two riders engaged for the entire second half of the race, with the noble area of ​​the standings which, unfortunately, did not see another Italian like Celestino Vietti among the protagonists, the one who on Saturday afternoon in Austin had obtained the best time in qualifying.

Despite the start at the pole, the Piedmontese was in fact the author of a bad start when the red light went out, so much so that he even slipped into eighth position. The exact opposite, or almost, of what Arbolino did instead, sprinted from eighth place and author of an excellent start, so much so that he recovered up to second position already at the end of the first lap and putting himself behind Acosta, at the same time in front of another Spaniard like Alonso López. However, the first changes to the standings came on lap 4, thanks to a mistake by Acosta in braking which gave the momentary leadership to Lopez, who in the meantime also managed to get the better of Arbolino.

Also thanks to a suspected technical problem, Lopez however made a long braking at turn 12 during the 7th lap, so much so that he even lost the podium area to Canet and above all giving Acosta and Arbolino the possibility of extending on the rest of the group and fight for victory. From that moment on, the driver from Garbagnate Milanese, who had in the meantime returned to the lead, resisted the attacks of the Spaniard until the third to last lap, making a mistake under braking at turn 1 and allowing the Iberian to take the lead. During the same lap, however, the Italian regained the lead, only to lose it in the very last lap. At that point, despite the latest attempts to regain the top of the standings, Arbolino failed in the enterprise, faded to photo finish. The victory would have allowed him to celebrate his second consecutive success after the one obtained two weeks ago in Argentina, but for the number 14 there is still the great consolation of third consecutive podium finish in the first three GPs held, as well as the confirmation of the leadership in the world standings at 61 points. Instead, Acosta rejoices, repeating himself after the triumph in Portimao, as does the Dutch Bo Bendsneydersurprisingly on the podium for the first time in his career in Moto2.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Tony Arbolino Kalex 61 2 Pedro Acosta Kalex 54 3 Aaron Canet Kalex 41 4 Filip Salac Kalex 33 5 Alonso López Darkwood 29 6 Jake Dixon Kalex 26 7 Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 22 8 Somkiat Chantra Kalex 20 9 Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 19 10 Albert Arenas Kalex 19 11 Sam Lowes Kalex 18 12 Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 16 13 Celestine Vietti Kalex 15 14 Fermin Aldeguer Darkwood 14 15 Sergio García Kalex 12 16 Darryn Binder Kalex 10 17 Barry Baltus Kalex 4 18 Joe Roberts Kalex 4 19 Dennis Foggia Kalex 2 20 Ai Ogura Kalex 1 21 Jordi Torres Kalex 0 22 Zonta van der Goorbergh Kalex 0 23 Borja Gomez Kalex 0 24 Sean Dylan Kelly Kalex 0 25 Rory Skinner Forward 0 26 Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 0 27 Soichiro Minamimoto Kalex 0 28 Marcos Ramirez Forward 0 29 Izan Guevara Kalex 0 30 David Sanchis Forward 0 31 Lukas Tulovic Kalex 0

Next appointment

After the third round of the season in the United States, the World Championship will be back on track at the end of the month over the weekend from 28 to 30 April. After a double round in America, between Argentina and Texas, the return to the track will take place on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera, where Arbolino will try not only to reconfirm himself on the podium, but also to bring home a victory that he certainly deserved today. The hope, however, is to review a sporting challenge like the one we witnessed in Austin.