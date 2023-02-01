A trend within the motorcycle segment is the increasing presence of models with a retro or vintage look, easily found on Brazilian streets.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Motorcycles, Mopeds, Scooters, Bicycles and Similar Products (Abraciclo), this segment, called Custom, grew by 28.6% last year, from 7.7 thousand units produced in 2021 to 9.9 thousand in 2022.

+ Leilão da Caixa has 300 properties for sale with up to 80% discount

Brands like Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield have always maintained models with a classic appeal in their product line, conquering many fans around the world, including Brazil, where both have a production line in Manaus.

Harley Davidson celebrates 120 years in 2023 and has already announced a commemorative edition for the Ultra Limited, Tri Glide Ultra, Street Glide, Road Glide, Fat Boy and Heritage Classic models. A new motorcycle should also arrive this year, the sporty Nightster Special.

Royal Enfield’s production line went into operation in December last year, with the expectation of increasing the brand’s success in the country, which celebrated more than 10,000 motorcycles registered in 2022.

Trend in all displacements

For anyone who thinks that retro-styled motorcycles are only about high displacement and power, you are wrong. Obviously, the most powerful models are the most desired and call the most attention, such as the Harley Davidson models or even the Kawasaki Z900.

Overseas, Yamaha launched the GT150 Fazer model for the Chinese market, which, as the name implies, has a 150cc engine. Honda also has a recent bet on the segment, showing in November last year the CL 250 aimed at the Japanese consumer.

Preference for the classic look

But what would explain the success of models with a classic look, which attracts consumers of all ages?

For the executive director of Abraciclo, Paulo Takeuchi, this preference is due to what motorcycles represented in the past. “Partly due to nostalgia, since in the 60’s and 70’s motorcycles created a strong image of freedom and adventure. Another part includes identifying with younger people, attracted by the more classic and clean style, which stands out from the other models produced.”

Sonia Harue Ando, ​​Kawasaki’s commercial and marketing director, also highlighted the points of this type of motorcycle that appeal to both younger and more experienced motorcyclists. “In the age of technology and modernity, the ‘vintage’ concept awakens the curiosity of younger people, bringing the opportunity to be ‘different’, to be noticed!”, She said. “At the same time, it brings to the elderly memories of stories of motivation, life, and so many other things!”

André Molnár, Marketing Manager at triumph Brazil, points out that today this type of motorcycle brings a differentiated design in addition to versatility. “Classic motorcycles are becoming increasingly popular among Brazilians. They are motorcycles that highlight the beautiful designs of yesteryear, times marked by the lifestyle of English motorcycles, and they are also models that deliver a lot of technology and cutting-edge engineering. In addition, they are great for use in cities and also on trips.” concluded.