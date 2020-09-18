If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then there is a good news for you. Motorola’s foldable phone has cut the price of Moto Razr. After launching the new Moto Razr 5G smartphone, the company has reduced the price of last year’s Moto Razr by 30 thousand rupees. This is revealed in a report by Mahesh Telecom.

Equipped with a foldable OLED display

Mahesh Telecom wrote on its Twitter, Moto Razer 2019 has now become Rs 94,999. Earlier this phone used to be in the range of Rs 1,24,999. In terms of the phone, this Motorola smartphone comes with a foldable OLED display.

Its aspect ratio is 21: 9. To make this smartphone a foldable phone, a secondary screen has also been given in it. Which is given with 800×600 pixel resolution and 4: 3 ratio. The fingerprint sensor has been given on the front side of the phone.

128GB storage with 6GB of RAM

This Motorola smartphone has been given with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC. It has 128GB of storage with 6GB of RAM. Storage in this smartphone cannot be increased. It has a battery of 2,510mAh.

Motorola Razor 2019 has a 16-megapixel single camera at the back. Along with this, it also has a 5 mega pixels front camera. The front camera is given on the main screen. At the same time, the screen has been provided to take selfies from the 16-megapixel back camera.

The Motorola Razor 2019 Mukala is with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which comes with a 6.7-inch portable display with 8GB RAM and 256 GB memory.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Features

It is a premium foldable smartphone of the company, it has a 6.7-inch portable display. For performance, this phone has a Snapdragon 855+ processor and is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256 GB memory. This phone has a 3300 mAh battery for power, which supports 15 W fast charging. For photography, this phone has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, while for selfies it has 10 Megapixel punch hole camera has been given.

Bumper discount on Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription, how you can avail

OnePlus Nord will be the cheapest in the cell on this date, this phone gives competition