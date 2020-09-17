If you want to buy Motorola’s foldable phone Moto Razr, then a great opportunity has come for you. After launching the new Moto Razr 5G smartphone, the company has given a steep price cut to the previous year’s Moto Razr. According to a report by Mahesh Telecom, the company has cut the price of last year’s moto razor by Rs 30,000.Mahesh Telecom gave information about the cheap price of Moto Razor from its Twitter handle. According to the tweet, Moto Razer 2019 has now become Rs 94,999. Earlier this phone used to come with a price of Rs 1,24,999.

Specifications of Moto Razer 2019

The phone has a 6.2-inch flexible OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21: 9. This display has a hinge and with this help the phone folds. To read the notifications, a secondary display has been provided outside the phone. Through this display, users can also use Google Assistant without unfolding the phone. Both the displays given in the phone come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.



This phone has a Snapdragon processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Talking about OS, Android 9 out-of-the-box OS has been given in the phone. For photography, the phone has a 16 megapixel main camera with laser autofocus. A 5-megapixel camera has been provided at the front of the phone for selfie. To give power to the phone, it has a 2510mAh battery which comes with a 15 watt turbo charger.