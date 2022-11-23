Photos of the Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 arriving in 2023 are circulating on the web. The bike, which already seems to be the definitive version, mounts a 1,200 cc V-twin designed by Lambertini

Andrea Brambilla

The X-Cape 650 was one of the most popular and best-selling motorcycles of 2022. With an excellent value for money, the Italian adventure is an agile and easy-to-ride vehicle, which brought Moto Morini back into the limelight with a decidedly interesting object. On the occasion of Eicma, there were two versions at the stand: one enhanced by the dedicated SC Project silencer and the second, instead, a custom-built Adv-R branded. There was so much anticipation for an X-Cape with a larger cubic capacity, especially for lovers of off-road and motorcycles with more character. Today, finally, the photos of the X-Cape 1200 that we will see circulating on our roads during 2023 arrive from the web. However, the parent company makes it known that the definitive version, destined for final production, will represent an evolution of this bike which in any case it will not be overturned.

HOW it's done — At first glance it seems like a vehicle that winks at the premium world, thanks to a truly rich equipment and a design with attention to every detail. From the photos you can appreciate the Brembo braking system, with a 310 mm double disc on the front, and the 43 mm fork (values ​​not confirmed by Moto Morini). Also at the front, there appears to be a 19″ wheel that may have been mated to a 17″ wheel at the rear. It wouldn't be a surprise if, during the launch phase, the engineers could also evaluate a 21″ front rim, as seen on other competitor models. The Pirelli Scoperion Str tyres, on the other hand, confirm the Italian character of this new project. engine it is thought that the 1,200 will be an evolution of the one with the same displacement that equips the Corsaro, revised and improved for the new X-Cape.Being a short stroke, it should also be an engine capable of running at high revs, and of giving a bit of healthy driving pleasure to those who exploit it.

DETAILS AT THE TOP — From these photos you can appreciate some details that embellish the style of the top of the range X-Cape. Like its 650 little sister, the more powerful version also pays close attention to aesthetic care and the use of quality components. First of all, the design of the bike, the fully LED lights, the streamlined rear tail that streamlines the shapes and the large TFT screen for the instrumentation, make this X-Cape modern and captivating. Even the carter with the printed lid and the many forged logos are the manifesto of a careful study of every single aspect.

ARRIVING — The X-Cape 1200 will make its road debut come spring next year. From simple photos it is difficult to give a concrete judgment on this bike, also because the desire to ride it is so great. From an aesthetic point of view, we feel like promoting it even if the real test bench will be asphalt and dirt, when we can finally get our hands on it.