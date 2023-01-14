The news does not exactly come as a bolt from the blue, given that the rumors about it had already been following one another for a while. But the official announcement of Moto Morini’s arrival on the US market is nonetheless pleasing, taking the form of yet another testimony of the will on the part of the new Chinese owners to invest in the glorious Italian brand, bringing it back to its former glory and giving the flight of the Bolognese eagle a global horizon.

MORINI WITH STARS AND STRIPES

—

Already in December, some documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa) had anticipated the imminence of a “landing” on American soil by the Italian brand, owned by the Zhongneng Vehicle Group since 2018. In recent days, Morini , registered in the USA under the name of Zhejiang Morini Vehicle Co. Ltd, discovered the cards, accompanying the announcement with the communication of a URL dedicated to the website (currently still inactive) and that relating to the progress of the works for the establishment of the new Stars and Stripes headquarters in the Californian city of Irvine, as well as the sales and service network. There are no specific indications regarding the models that will be distributed in the States, the new “stage” of Morini’s journey after Italy, China, India and other Asian states: here, at the moment, the brand sells the X-Cape adventure and the Seiemmezzo in the Str and Scr versions, all equipped with a 650 cc parallel twin.